Object Management Group Publishes New Editon of Journal of Innovation Focused on Security, Sovereignty, and Trust

BOSTON, MA, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Object Management Group® (OMG®) announced the latest edition of its Journal of Innovation (JoI) titled “Building Bridges of Security, Sovereignty and Trust in Business and Industry.” The issue explores trust as a vital facet in today’s business environment, underscoring the role of the threat modeling method for digital twins based on the Platform Stack Architectural Framework.

“In an era of escalating cyber threats, businesses must adopt robust security strategies and cultivate a culture of trust to protect their reputation, strengthen stakeholder relationships, maintain a competitive edge, and achieve long-term success,” said Bassam Zarkout, VP at IGnPower and co-chair of OMG’s Thought Leadership Group. “This is especially critical in the industrial sector, where interconnected systems and digital technologies heighten vulnerabilities to cyberattacks and data breaches.”

The edition features a diverse collection of articles that delve into various aspects of security and trustworthiness, offering actionable insights and thought leadership on the following topics:

Building Trust Through Empirical Verification of Software - Consortium for Software Information Quality (CISQ)

Consortium for Software Information Quality (CISQ) Threat Modeling Method for Digital Twins based on Platform Stack Architectural Framework - Kaspersky

- Kaspersky Making the Case for Security: The missing capabilities in the current cybersecurity approaches - KDM Analytics

- KDM Analytics Integrity & Transparency for Trustworthy Supply Chain Insights from Sustainability Regulations - MITRE -

- MITRE - Digital Twins: Cross-Sector Data Risk Analysis and Legal Implications - Nishith Desai Associates

Nishith Desai Associates Emerging Zero Trust Technologies: Human and Technology Journey - Northrup Grumman

Northrup Grumman Building Trust in Innovation Practices - RTX Corporation

- RTX Corporation Quantum Communications for Security and Quantum Computing - Toshiba and Safe Quantum Inc.

JoI articles have covered diverse topics and themes, including industry digital transformation, data in the industrial internet, solutions at the digital edge, the role of IoT in enabling rapid response to Covid, industrial artificial intelligence, intelligent transportation, innovations in digital twins, smart cities, smart factories, trustworthiness, and many more. Download current and past editions of OMG’s JoI.

About OMG

When tech organizations, governments, and academia must solve discrete pieces of a technology puzzle or discuss matters of common interest, they often seek to join or form a consortium. Since 1989, Object Management Group® (OMG®) has created and nurtured a productive community with shared interests and problems to resolve about technology. OMG communities include the Augmented Reality Enterprise Alliance (AREA), Consortium for Information and Software Quality™ (CISQ™), Digital Twin Consortium® (DTC), and OMG Standards Development Organization (SDO®). OMG is global, not-for-profit, and vendor-neutral. Visit www.omg.org for more information.

