Titan.ium Platform Introduces Infrastructure Domain Name System to Modernize Converged Mobile and Fixed Network Operations

LOWELL, Mass., May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Titan.ium Platform today announced the availability of Infrastructure DNS (iDNS) – a cloud-native, microservices-based Domain Name System (DNS) that delivers high reliability and performance while reducing downtime and lowering operational costs.

Titanium’s iDNS addresses the complexity, scale, and automation requirements of modern telecom operators that include Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) and IP Interconnect Service Providers (IPXs) while offering significant improvements in DNS resolution speed, resilience during high traffic loads, and overall network reliability. iDNS complies with RFC standards and GSMA recommendations and delivers critical features like load control, overload protection, DNS peer monitoring, automated certification management, proximity-based services, and split-horizon DNS for private network access. Also, iDNS is suitable for advanced features in the 5G network such as dynamic discovery of Security Edge Protection Proxy (SEPP).

"iDNS modernizes legacy infrastructure delivering better resource utilization and reduced operating cost with the ability for components to be updated independently for faster rollout of new features and security patches with non-disruptive service upgrades,” said Bruno Lacoste, CEO, Titan.ium Platform. "Plus, it delivers significant improvements in DNS resolution speed, ability to handle high traffic loads, low-latency over wide geographic areas, and high throughput with easy integration into DevOps pipelines.”

Early adopters including Tier 1 operators have piloted iDNS with demonstrable improvements in latency, reliability, and deployment speed.

To learn more, register for the webinar on July 9.

About Titan.ium Platform

Titan.ium Platform is a leader in signaling, routing, subscriber data management, and security software and services. Our solutions, which are deployed in more than 80 countries by over 180 companies, including eight of the world’s top 10 communications service providers and all of the top five, are a testament to our industry leadership. Titan.ium supports any network, domain, signaling protocol, and infrastructure with advanced routing capabilities and a unified end-user experience. For more information, please visit https://titaniumplatform.com .

