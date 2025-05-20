Easy Metrics and Connors Group Announce Strategic Partnership to Drive Enhanced Warehouse Performance Management for 3PLs and Retail

BELLEVUE, Wash., May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Easy Metrics, a leader in warehouse performance management, has announced a strategic partnership with Connors Group, a leading management consulting and industrial engineering firm specializing in operational strategies for manufacturing and retail supply chains. The collaboration brings together advanced technology and proven consulting expertise to help companies improve productivity, streamline warehouse workflows, and boost profitability.

The partnership pairs Connors Group’s strengths in continuous improvement, systems implementation, and workforce management with Easy Metrics’ cloud-based labor management and warehouse performance management platform. Connors Group will act as a strategic partner, implementing Easy Metrics and integrating it with their LaborPro™ solution to enhance labor planning and execution.

With deep roots in retail and manufacturing, Connors Group expands Easy Metrics’ reach into new markets, while Easy Metrics provides a modern, scalable alternative to legacy labor management systems. Together, the companies will help customers uncover inefficiencies, optimize labor spend, and accelerate performance across their networks.

"The partnership between Easy Metrics and Connors Group brings world-class technology and operational expertise to our customers," said Steve Cascio, Chief Revenue Officer of Easy Metrics. "Connors Group's years of experience, with a focus on improving operational efficiencies and reducing costs, complements our goal of helping customers identify and define quantifiable metrics to measure ongoing success."

Together, Connors Group and Easy Metrics help clients align workforce strategies with real-time performance data—accelerating time-to-value and delivering practical, on-the-floor impact for 3PL and retail environments.

Shawn Roche, Vice President of Connors Group’s Supply Chain Practice shared, “This partnership bridges the gap between insights and outcomes. With Easy Metrics’ platform and our deep operational and engineering expertise, we can strategically work together to optimize performance for large organizations across their operational network.”

About Connors Group

Connors Group helps organizations align people, processes, and technology to achieve maximum performance. By combining strategic management consulting, extensive field experience, and industrial engineering with their proprietary labor planning platform, LaborPro™, they provide practical solutions that enhance productivity, reduce costs, and improve workforce agility. Since 2008, Connors Group has partnered with leading companies across retail, supply chain, manufacturing, QSR, healthcare, and the public sector to drive lasting operational improvements and a 7.25x ROI on over 1,000 projects.

About Easy Metrics

Operations and finance leaders use Easy Metrics’ cloud platform to analyze, forecast, and manage the cost and performance of their warehouse operations. Easy Metrics empowers leaders to drive operational speed and efficiency, cut waste, prioritize investments, and adopt labor and automation strategies that fuel their business growth. Easy Metrics is based in Bellevue, Washington, and is backed by Nexa Equity, a private equity firm based in San Francisco, CA. For more information, please visit https://easymetrics.com.

