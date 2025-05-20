Organizations race to embed AI into enterprise workflows, EXL study finds

NEW YORK, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Organizations are changing the ways they work, sometimes radically, to embed AI throughout their workflows and to scale and maximize ROI, according to new research by EXL [NASDAQ: EXLS], a global data and AI company. A 90% majority of organizations have significantly changed their operating model to accommodate AI, with 39% having completely redesigned how they work. Over the next year, companies expect over half of their processes will include AI.

The second annual EXL Enterprise AI Study: Driving Execution at Scale is based on a survey of 290 C-suite and other senior decision makers across the banking and finance, insurance, retail, utilities, and healthcare payer industries. Its findings shine a spotlight on the massive growth of enterprise GenAI implementations to date but also warn of data quality issues, talent shortages, and other roadblocks that could curtail some of the early progress companies have made as they move deeper into company-wide enterprise AI initiatives.

The following are some of the report’s key findings:

Confident AI Leaders Emerge: Respondents in this year’s survey are feeling confident in how they’re faring on AI adoption. More than half (54%) believe they are “a little ahead” of their competitors in AI implementation and 22% believe they are “far ahead.” Leaders in the field have been able to create a new operating model by embedding AI into their business workflows. These organizations are capitalizing on AI and are able to effectively manage and make available the data AI needs to excel at scale.



“The true power of AI can only truly be unlocked when it is seamlessly embedded into workflows—fueled by data that is AI ready, enabled by the right technology and infrastructure and powered by skilled talent,” said Anand “Andy” Logani, chief data and AI officer at EXL. “When executed effectively, it delivers meaningful business value without disruption.”

The full report, 2025 EXL Enterprise AI Study: Bridging Strategy and Operations, can be accessed here.

