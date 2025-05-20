Qingdao@ Global Visitors - Eight Signature Themes Await During Vibrant "Youthful May"

QINGDAO, China, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This May, Qingdao is bursting with youthful charm and vibrant romance, offering visitors a rich array of experiences: from stunning coastal landscapes to adrenaline-filled stadiums, from dynamic music festivals to hilarious stand-up performances, and from vibrant interactive scenes to an abundance of promotional deals. At a recent press conference hosted by the Information Office of Qingdao Municipal People's Government, the city launched its program for the "May 19 China Tourism Day" celebration, unveiling a diverse early-summer cultural and tourism panorama.

With an immersive cultural and tourism experience at its core, the program positions "youthfulness" as a key aspect of Qingdao's identity as a dynamic city. Throughout the month, eight themed segments, namely, "Football Passion," "Voices of Youth," "Live-streaming Qingdao," "Romantic Confessions," "Youth and the Arts," "Countryside Escapes," "Youth Without Borders," and "Youthful Deals," offer a curated cultural journey for domestic and international tourists, featuring opportunities to savor local cuisine and enjoy leisure activities in Qingdao. Must-see events include major concerts by renowned artists, trend-setting sports competitions, and themed cultural markets, giving visitors even more reason to meet "where the mountains meet the sea."

The "One Theme Per Month" tourism consumption initiative is a pioneering effort by Qingdao to transform its cultural and tourism resources into real consumer appeal. By promoting cultural-tourism integration and leveraging citywide resources, Qingdao is driving tourism consumption through a synergy of "creative content, traffic conversion, and full-chain services." Through distinctive IP development and youth-focused experiential design, the city is evolving from an "internet sensation" into a sustainable tourist destination, thus converting visitor footfall into lasting economic momentum.

Source: Information Office of Qingdao Municipal People's Government