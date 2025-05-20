United States Education PC and Tablet Market Report 2025-2029: Growth Driven by Online Education Demand and Internet Device Penetration

Dublin, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Education PC and Tablet Market in US 2025-2029" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The education PC and tablet market in the US is projected to witness significant growth, with an estimated increase of USD 8.17 billion from 2024 to 2029, reflecting a robust CAGR of 12.6% during this period. The comprehensive report on this market delivers an in-depth analysis, detailing market size, forecast, trends, and identifying key growth drivers and challenges. It also includes a vendor analysis covering around 25 major industry players.

Current trends show that the increasing demand for online education, along with technological advances and the rapid penetration of internet-enabled devices, are pivotal drivers fueling market growth. The market is experiencing shifts segmented by distribution channels, products, end-users, and geographic landscapes.

The integration of wearables, IoT, augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), and artificial intelligence (AI) in smart classrooms are emerging as key trends, significantly impacting the demand in this market. The burgeoning number of educational apps also remains a notable factor.

The report includes a detailed vendor analysis aimed at enhancing clients' market positions, featuring an in-depth study of several leading vendors such as Acer Inc., Advantech Co. Ltd., Alphabet Inc., Apple Inc., ASUSTeK Computer Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., and more. It provides insights into emerging trends and potential challenges that may shape future market developments, assisting companies in strategizing and capitalizing on forthcoming opportunities.

The research methodology employed includes a blend of primary and secondary information, gathering inputs from key industry participants. It features a comprehensive market and vendor landscape as well as an analysis of the key vendors. By synthesizing and summarizing data from various reliable sources, the report provides a detailed picture of the market. The analysis focuses on crucial parameters such as profit, pricing, and competition, ensuring an accurate forecast and a clear understanding of the competitive landscape.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

2 Market Analysis

2.1 Price Sensitivity and Lifecycle

2.2 Inputs and Differentiation

2.3 Disruption Factors

2.4 Impact of Drivers and Challenges

3 Market Landscape

3.1 Market Ecosystem

3.2 Market Characteristics

3.3 Value Chain Analysis

4 Market Sizing

4.1 Market Definition

4.2 Segment Analysis

4.3 Market Size 2024

4.4 Forecast 2024-2029

5 Historic Market Size

5.1 2019 - 2023 Analysis

6 Qualitative Analysis

6.1 AI Impact

7 Five Forces Analysis

7.1 Overview

8 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

8.1 Market Segments

8.2 Offline and Online Analysis

9 Market Segmentation by Product

9.1 Market Segments

9.2 Laptops, Tablets, Desktops

10 Market Segmentation by End-user

10.1 Market Segments

10.2 K-12 and Higher Education

11 Customer Landscape

11.1 Overview

12 Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunities

12.1 Market Drivers

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Opportunities/Restraints

13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Overview

13.2 Industry Risks

14 Competitive Analysis

Acer Inc.

Advantech Co. Ltd.

Alphabet Inc.

Apple Inc.

ASUSTeK Computer Inc.

Dell Technologies Inc.

Estone Group LLC

HCL Technologies Ltd.

HP Inc.

Lenovo Group Ltd.

LG Corp.

Microsoft Corp.

NEC Corp.

Nexstgo Co. Ltd.

Nokia Corp.

Panasonic Holdings Corp.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Sony Group Corp.

Toshiba Corp.

Xiaomi Inc.

