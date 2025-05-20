WMS Shares Important Tip for Summer Cruisers: Pack Your Connectivity

MIRAMAR, FLORIDA, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WMS, the leading global provider of cruise wireless connectivity, has launched its “Pack Your Connectivity” summer vacation campaign to reinforce the importance of planning two weeks ahead to ensure a seamless onboard experience. Waiting until you reach international waters might mean you’re too late.

As cruising continues to grow as a preferred travel option – with the Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) projecting nearly 41.9 million oceangoing passengers by 2028 – WMS has five connectivity tips for cruisers to keep in mind when planning their next adventure at sea.

To ensure a successful, connected summer voyage:

Plan your cruise connectivity two weeks before embarkation. Determine the type of data user you will be: Cellular connectivity is ideal for moderate data usage and ship Wi-Fi is best for heavy data usage. cellularatsea.com can help passengers determine their data usage profile. On the site, passengers can learn more about cellular services and packages offered by their home carrier, such as cruise day passes, that make pricing more predictable and affordable than ever.

Heavy data usage includes high bandwidth applications such as streaming video.

Moderate data usage includes internet browsing and email.

Some cruise passengers will want both Cellular and Wi-Fi if they plan to have multiple devices and family members onboard. Keep Airplane Mode off to use cellular service. Temporarily toggle Wi-Fi off when using cellular so connectivity can be enabled. Turn on International Roaming before setting sail.

“Connectivity has evolved since last summer – from the addition of 5G coverage on some ships to the launch of cruise day passes with AT&T and Verizon – so cruisers have more predictability and can relax knowing they have pre-planned their best connectivity option,” said Pramod Arora, President and CEO of WMS. “We continually partner with 25+ cruise lines, on 200+ ships, with 400+ cellular roaming partners globally to ensure the most seamless, accessible, and affordable connectivity.”

Cruisers looking to determine their best pathway to connectivity can take this “What’s Your Cruise Connectivity Personality?” Quiz.

WMS is an expert in the installation, management, and maintenance of onboard wireless networks and services, and partners with each cruise line to educate on connectivity options for passengers and crew. As the pioneer in cruise wireless connectivity, the company launched the first cellular service on a cruise ship in 2004. WMS has continued to innovate from 2G to now 5G, while complementing the latest in ship Wi-Fi offerings and leveraging all satellite services, including the latest low Earth orbit (LEO) technology, Starlink.

About WMS:

WMS is the premier global provider of cruise wireless connectivity services. WMS pioneered the first wireless network on a cruise ship 20 years ago and, as an award-winning technology leader, remains the trusted strategic partner for connectivity in the most challenging and hard-to-reach places. The company is headquartered in Miramar, FL. with additional operations in Atlanta, GA. For more information on WMS, visit https://www.wmsatsea.com/.

