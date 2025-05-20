Larrimor’s Expands Distinguished Line of Men’s Sport Coats in Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Larrimor’s, an established name in luxury fashion, has expanded its offering of men’s sport coats in Pittsburgh, PA, introducing an updated collection that emphasizes versatility, craftsmanship, and seasonal relevance. This development aligns with the growing demand for menswear that bridges the gap between professional attire and relaxed sophistication.





Larrimor’s Men’s Sport Coats in Pittsburgh, PA featuring Canali





The new lineup includes sport coats tailored from premium materials such as Italian wool, linen-silk blends, and lightweight fabrics ideal for transitional dressing. Each piece is designed with a refined structure and comfortable fit, meeting the needs of clients seeking adaptable wardrobe staples. Larrimor’s continues to source its garments from renowned designer labels including Zegna, Canali, Isaia and more, maintaining its commitment to quality and style rooted in timeless design principles.

This expansion enhances the store’s ability to serve professionals, frequent travelers, and clients seeking a polished look for formal and casual occasions. The curated selection reflects changing fashion preferences while remaining anchored in the classic tailoring traditions that define Larrimor’s. With expert in-house tailoring and personalized service, the store ensures a seamless shopping experience from selection to final fit.

For more information about the expanded collection of men’s sport coats in Pittsburgh, PA, and other premium menswear offerings, please contact the store directly using the details below.

About Larrimor's



Larrimor's has been Pittsburgh's premier fashion destination since its founding as a family business in 1939. In fact, Larrimor's remains Pittsburgh's only retailer to receive Esquire magazine’s "Best of Class” award, honoring exceptional retailers that have endured the test of time and remain poised to do so well into the future. When it comes to women's clothing—contemporary, designer, and couture—the Larrimor’s selection is unmatched. We carry the latest and greatest, bringing the runway to you so that you can feel your best. Women’s handbags, jewelry, shoes, accessories, and fragrances put the finishing touches on your signature style. Men's offerings include made-to-measure suits, custom dress shirts, tuxedos and formalwear for special occasions, and stylish designer casual wear for your downtime. The finest men’s shoes and accessories help elevate your look and, done right, your life.

