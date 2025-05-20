Western Business Coalition Urges New Parliament to Prioritize Private Sector Growth and Economic Renewal

Vancouver, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Read joint letter: https://bit.ly/4djo6js

As Canada’s 45th Parliament begins, the Western Business Coalition—comprised of the Business Council of British Columbia, Business Council of Alberta, Saskatchewan Chamber of Commerce, and Business Council of Manitoba—is calling on all Members of Parliament (MPs) to focus urgently on restoring Canada’s economic competitiveness and creating the conditions for a turnaround in living standards.

In a letter sent today to every MP in Canada, the Coalition highlights mounting concerns over Canada’s economic trajectory, including near-zero growth in GDP per capita over the past decade, unsustainable growth in the public sector, and a troubling weakness in private sector activity.

“On a per-capita basis, the country has been in a recession for more than two years. To reverse this trend, we must adopt policies that attract investment and support rising living standards for Canadians,” said Laura Jones, President and CEO of the Business Council of B.C.

To help restore Canada’s economic foundation, the Coalition is urging Parliament to act swiftly on three critical fronts: