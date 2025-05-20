Media Agencies Under Pressure, Turning to AI to Strengthen Financial Health and Cash Flow, AvidXchange Survey Reveals

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AvidXchange Inc. (Nasdaq: AVDX) a leading provider in accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for mid-market businesses and their suppliers, today announced findings from its 2025 Media Agency Health Survey.

The survey polled financial leaders at U.S. media and advertising agencies, revealing rising concerns about cash flow management and growing demand for AI-driven solutions to strengthen their financial health.

Key Drivers of Financial Health

Agencies cited revenue growth (92%), data protection (91%), and fraud prevention (88%) as vital to financial stability. Cash flow, improved invoicing, talent management, and operational efficiency also ranked as important contributors. These priorities reflect a continued need to protect profitability while safeguarding operations in an increasingly complex financial landscape.

Adapting to Uncertainty

Agencies continue to feel the pinch of economic uncertainty, with 35% losing clients to in-house advertising in 2025, a 20% jump from 2024. Rising turnover, up 32% from 2024, is further stretching teams that are already facing tight budgets.

Cash Flow Pressures Rise

Despite 85% of respondents rating cash flow as critical to financial health, many agencies struggle with managing it. In 2024, 54% of agencies reported extended payment terms from clients, and 36% expect continued disruptions to cash flow, making it harder to manage expenses and growth.

AI and Automation are Transforming Financial Operations

71% of agencies already use AI in finance, and 97% are open to new automation tools. Among adopters, 80% have automated significant parts of their finance function, including payment processes. Media finance teams are using AI-enhanced tools to tackle a key pain point—invoice reconciliation—which takes up 30–40% of finance leaders’ time.

“Media agencies are under more pressure than ever as clients reallocate budgets to safeguard their businesses in today’s uncertain economy, and as a result, agency leaders are scrutinizing operations, revenue strategies, and cost drivers more closely,” said Dan Drees, President of AvidXchange. “That’s where AvidXchange comes in. Our world-class AP automation technology provides greater visibility and control over their bills, backed by an incredible customer support team dedicated to helping them navigate change and drive efficiency.”

Survey Methodology

AvidXchange used the third-party market research company Prodege to conduct an online survey to 156 decision makers at U.S. media and advertising agencies, conducted between January 23-26, 2025.

