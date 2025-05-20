Antimicrobial Coatings in Medical Devices Market to Surpass USD 6.49 Billion by 2031, With 13.2 % CAGR | The Insight Partners

US & Canada, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new comprehensive report from The Insight Partners, the growth of the global antimicrobial coatings for medical devices market is fueled by the mounting prevalence of hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) and the rising number of surgical procedures.

The Antimicrobial Coatings in Medical Devices Market is experiencing robust growth, driven by the increasing need to prevent healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) and the rising demand for advanced medical devices with antimicrobial properties. Key factors propelling this growth include the escalating incidence of chronic diseases, leading to more surgical interventions, and the subsequent need for infection-resistant medical devices.





Overview of Report Findings

1. Market Growth.: The antimicrobial coatings for medical devices market is expected to reach US$ 6.49 billion by 2031 from US$ 2.80 billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 13.2% during 2025–2031. Antimicrobial coatings for medical devices inhibit microbial proliferation and lower the likelihood of infections, enhancing patient safety and extending the durability of medical devices. These coatings are used on devices such as catheters, implantable devices, and surgical tools. They incorporate materials, including metallic options including silver and copper, as well as non-metallic polymeric coatings.



2. Rising Prevalence of Hospital-Acquired Infections: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that over 680,000 HAIs occur each year among hospitalized patients in the US. The prevalence rate of these infections was 2.6% in 2023, resulting in extended hospitalizations, worsened illness severity, and increased death rates. The ongoing threat of HAIs, particularly those linked to medical implants and devices, propels the demand for antimicrobial coatings. Medical implants can become infected with pathogens such as methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA), Clostridium difficile, and Pseudomonas aeruginosa, leading to elevated mortality rates and healthcare expenses. Antimicrobial coatings are used on medical instruments, including catheters, surgical tools, and implantable devices, to prevent the growth of microbes, minimize biofilm development, and decrease infection occurrences. Technologies such as Parylene polymer coatings, when paired with antimicrobial agents, offer defense against harmful microorganisms on the surfaces of devices.



3. Expanding Number of Surgical Procedures: Surgical interventions utilize medical equipment such as catheters, implants, and surgical tools that directly interact with internal tissues and bodily fluids. This interaction poses a significant risk of bacterial contamination and subsequent infections. Antimicrobial coatings on medical devices suppress the growth of bacteria and other pathogens on device surfaces, thereby decreasing the likelihood of infections associated with the devices during and following surgery.



4. Geographical Insights: In 2024, North America led the market with a substantial revenue share, followed by Europe and APAC. APAC is expected to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.









Market Segmentation

Based on material, the antimicrobial coatings for medical devices market is categorized into metallic coatings and non-metallic coatings. The metallic coatings segment held a larger share of the market in 2024.

By coating type, the market is segmented into antibacterial coatings, antiviral coatings, and others. The antibacterial coatings segment held the largest antimicrobial coatings for medical devices market share in 2024.

In terms of device type, the antimicrobial coatings for medical devices market is segmented into catheters, implantable devices, surgical instruments, and others. The implantable devices segment dominated the market in 2024.

As per application, the antimicrobial coatings for medical devices market is segmented into general surgery, cardiovascular, orthopedics, gynecology, dentistry, and others. The cardiovascular segment held the largest share of the market in 2024.

By end user, the market is categorized into medical device manufacturers, contract manufacturers, and service providers. The medical device manufacturers segment held the largest market share in 2024.

The antimicrobial coatings for medical devices market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South and Central America.





Competitive Strategy and Development

Key Players: A. The Sherwin-Williams Co, PPG Industries Inc., CytaCoat AB, Covalon Technologies Ltd, Koninklijke DSM NV, Specialty Coating Systems Inc., AST Products Inc., Hydromer Inc., BioInteractions Ltd, and Spartha Medical SA are among the major companies operating in the antimicrobial coatings for medical devices market.

Trending Topics: Advancements in Antimicrobial Coatings, AI in Coating Technology, Applications of Antibacterial Coatings, Innovations in Antimicrobial Coatings for Medical Devices, etc.

Global Headlines on Antimicrobial Coatings for Medical Devices

Hydromer, Inc. Launched HydroThrombX, a Next-Generation Version of the Company's Current Legacy Product F200t.

Biointeraction Announced the Launch of its TriDant Antimicrobial Coating.

NEI Corporation Announced the Release of NANOMYTE AM-100EC, a New Micron-Thick Coating Designed to Impart Easy-to-Clean and Antimicrobial Properties to various surfaces.

Microban International Introduced Its Technology – Ascera.





Conclusion

The rising number of surgical procedures, the increasing prevalence of HAIs, and the expanding developments in medical coatings drive the growth of antimicrobial coatings for the medical devices market. According to The Lancet, ~ 313 million surgical procedures are performed annually in different areas worldwide. Surgical site infections (SSIs) affect an estimated 2–5% of patients undergoing surgeries.

The soaring popularity of minimally invasive surgical techniques, which depend on smaller and more precise medical instruments such as catheters and guidewires, has resulted in greater usage of coated devices to enhance their performance. Medical coatings, including those with antimicrobial properties, reduce friction, enhance biocompatibility, and inhibit microbial colonization, which is essential for these surgeries.

The surging incidence of cardiovascular diseases, cancer, and arthritis has resulted in a higher number of implant surgeries and the employment of stents, orthopedic implants, and catheters. These devices necessitate the use of antimicrobial coatings to avert biofilm formation and microbial proliferation, which can lead to implant failure and serious infections. Progress in coating technologies, such as silver nanoparticle-based coatings and polymeric antimicrobial films, has improved the safety and durability of these devices.

The report from The Insight Partners provides several stakeholders—including pharmaceutical companies, hospitals, and consumers—with valuable insights into how to successfully navigate this evolving market landscape and unlock new opportunities.





