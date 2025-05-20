MIT Sloan Executive Education Launches Future-Ready Enterprise Academy

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MIT Sloan Executive Education, in collaboration with IMD, today announces the launch of “Future-Ready Enterprise Academy,” a dual-location executive program designed to help global business leaders navigate disruption and lead their organizations into the future. Delivered in two immersive modules, module one will begin on October 6 at MIT in Cambridge, MA, with module two taking place February 7, 2026, at IMD in Singapore.

The academy provides executives with the tools, strategies, and mindset needed to drive sustained innovation and organizational agility. Blending cutting-edge theory with real-world case studies, hands-on exercises, and guided self-reflection, the program shows leaders how to build nimble, future-ready organizations—unlocking innovation at every level while maintaining strategic focus and accountability.

The program is taught by MIT Sloan’s Kate W. Isaacs, senior lecturer, MIT Center for Information Systems Research’s Stephanie Woerner, principal research scientist and executive director, MIT Sloan’s Renee Richardson Gosline, research scientist and senior lecturer and; IMD Business School’s Mark Greeven, professor of management innovation and dean of Asia, and Howard Yu, LEGO® professor of management and innovation.

“At the heart of this program is the mastery of a defining leadership paradox—how to deliver exceptional performance today while simultaneously transforming for the future,” said Isaacs. “This dual capability is critical for navigating disruption and creating resilient, innovation-driven organizations.”

Key takeaways from this course include:

A clear understanding of your organization’s current readiness and how effectively it can adapt and innovate amidst AI-driven change, shifting geopolitical landscapes, and fragmented global markets

Strategies for scaling new ideas, breaking down organizational silos, and making leadership nimbler throughout your company

Actionable insights into building customer-centric and employee-driven organizations

A personalized roadmap for driving transformation in your company

Insights into leveraging ecosystems and partnerships to accelerate growth

Access to a powerful network of like-minded peers from across the globe

“In volatile times, it’s natural for people and organizations to want to act quickly to stay ahead,” said Isaacs. “But hasty moves can have bad downsides if leaders rush to action instead of responding strategically. It is possible to prevail in a digitized world to balance risk, and seize emerging opportunities, and build trust—if you have the right playbook.”

As a precursor to the Future-Ready Enterprise Academy, MIT and IMD will be hosting a webinar on Tuesday, May 20, providing an overview of the program. To register to receive a free recording of the webinar, “Becoming a Future-Ready Organization: Thriving During Uncertainty,” click here.

Upon successful completion of the course, participants will earn an MIT Sloan Executive Certificate in "Strategy & Innovation." To enroll or learn more about the academy, please click here.

About MIT Sloan Executive Education

MIT Sloan Executive Education’s non-degree executive programs are led by senior MIT Sloan faculty and provide business professionals worldwide with a targeted and flexible means to advance their career development goals and position their organizations for future growth. The cutting-edge leadership training includes more than 90 short courses, executive certificates, online courses, custom programs for organizations, and the flagship Advanced Management Program.

