Engage With The Sun, Moon, Stars, and Beyond With A New Collection Of Space-Centric Essays

Charleston, SC, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- You don’t have to be a theoretical physicist to wonder about the enigmas of the universe. In Dr. Roger Culver’s new book, any person with curiosity and interest in the expanse of the unknown will enjoy reading a collection of 250 essays, each with their own universe-related topic.

Within the pages of An Astronomical Anthology, readers will find answers to many of the questions they’ve always had—as well as discover new questions that you never knew. Organized by celestial body, the book ranges from “Albireo” to “The Zodiac” and everything in between.

“The subject matter for the essays in this book was driven by the questions that I have been asked down through the years by my students, the readers of my columns, and by friends and acquaintances,” said the author. “These questions have ranged in scope from popular topics such as astrology and the zodiac to more esoteric subjects such as black holes and dark matter.”

Less a formal textbook and much more conversational in tone, An Astronomical Anthology is any reader’s ticket to unlocking the secrets of the universe from their couch.

An Astronomical Anthology: A Collection of Essays On Popular Astronomy is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and Barnes and Noble.com.

About the Author:

Dr. Roger B. Culver, an esteemed astronomy scholar, dedicated over half a century of teaching at Colorado State University. His passion for the night sky extended beyond the classroom, penning a monthly newspaper column on the subject. Throughout his career, he enlightened over 40,000 students and contributed to nearly 100 research publications in the field. Dr. Culver's contributions to the study of light pollution helped create a new measuring metric. Upon retiring as professor emeritus in 2016, the International Astronomical Union honored his lifetime of dedication by naming Asteroid 29874 'Rogerculver'.

