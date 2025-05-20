Beijing, China, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Learning from History to Build Together a Brighter Future" - this is Chinese President Xi Jinping's signed article published in the Russian Gazette newspaper ahead of his arrival in Russia for a state visit and attendance at the celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of the Victory in the Soviet Union's Great Patriotic War. The article emphasizes the importance of "upholding a correct historical perspective on WWII," "upholding the postwar international order," and "firmly defending international fairness and justice."

During his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on May 8, President Xi reiterated that in face of the countercurrent of unilateralism and the act of power politics and bullying in the world, China will work with Russia to take a clear stand to jointly promote the correct historical perspective on WWII, firmly defend the victory of WWII, and promote an equal and orderly multipolar world and a universally beneficial and inclusive economic globalization.

Valuing history, studying history, and drawing lessons from history are distinctive features of President Xi's governance philosophy. Readers of the book Xi Jinping: The Governance of China will likely share a common perception - President Xi places great emphasis on a macro-historical perspective, using history as a critical framework and starting point for analyzing issues, observing trends, and strategizing. The article "Remember the Past and Our Martyrs, Cherish Peace, and Build a New Future" clearly reflects President Xi's consistent stance and attitude toward history, as well as his profound understanding of the importance and necessity of upholding a correct historical perspective.

In the fourth installment of the "Decoding the Book of Xi Jinping: The Governance of China" series, the Global Times continues to invite Chinese and international scholars, translators of the work, practitioners of its concepts, and overseas readers to share their insights, understandings and reflections on the macro-historical perspective of "learning from the history to create a better future."

The author of the fourth article of the "Readers' Reflections" column is Warwick Powell, an adjunct professor at the Queensland University of Technology and former policy advisor to Kevin Rudd.

In President Xi Jinping's political philosophy, history is more than a backdrop to contemporary challenges. It is a compass and a reservoir of moral and strategic insight. Xi's emphasis on history is a systematic way of seeing, thinking, and governing. Understanding this approach is crucial to grasp the underpinnings of his governance style.

Xi's invocation of history as the "best textbook," the "best nutrient," and the "best dose of sobriety" reflects a belief that historical knowledge provides not only understanding but also sustenance for decision-making and actions. This conception mirrors classical Chinese philosophies of governance, where historical events served as moral exemplars or cautionary tales for rulers. However, the governance of China adapts these principles for modern application.

In this approach to governance, history is not static or ornamental. It is dynamic and enlightening. History offers coordinates for navigating a changing world. This interpretation of history is grounded in Marxist material dialectics, where history unfolds through processes defined by class struggle, contradictions and the development of productive forces. To this, President Xi adds an emphasis on virtuous agency: "People are the creators of history and the real heroes." This perspective bridges the Party's historical role with the broader energies of the Chinese people.

President Xi's historical consciousness is deeply pragmatic. His materialist view of history does not glorify the past. Rather, his approach is to learn from it, and summarize experiences in order to act more wisely in the present. This entails identifying historical laws - not rigid blueprints, but tendencies, forces, patterns and truths that emerge over time and help illuminate contemporary challenges.

Studying history is neither ritual nor nostalgia. It is a method of critical inquiry: How did we succeed? Where did we err? And what does that mean for today's strategic decisions? It serves as a safeguard against "historical nihilism," namely the idea that the past holds no value.

While President Xi often speaks of reverence for history, he is equally insistent that history should be made. "The best inheritance of history is the creation of history," he affirms. "The greatest tribute to humanity is to create a new model for human advancement." This is not a call to break with the past, but to rise from it, to treat history as a launchpad for shaping the future through mindful engagement with the evolving conditions of the present.

How one reacts to historic wars is a stark case in point. For Xi, the commemoration of WWII serves as a profound exercise in historical reflection. It grounds contemporary governance in the moral and political lessons of the past. As articulated in his writings and speeches, Xi emphasizes that bearing history in mind is essential not only to honor the sacrifices of those who resisted fascism and defended peace, but also to uphold truth, justice, and international equity.

Remembering the war is not merely an act of mourning, it is a means of reinforcing the values of peace, mutual respect, and cooperation among nations. History functions as a virtuosity compass, guiding present and future actions by ensuring that the tragedies and triumphs of the past are neither forgotten nor distorted.

This historical consciousness strengthens national unity, cultivates a sense of responsibility among the people, and informs China's broader vision of building a peaceful and just international order. Crucially, this approach avoids the simplistic binary of historical determinism versus voluntarism. History is not seen as a pre-written script to be passively followed, nor as a blank slate upon which sheer willpower can inscribe its desires. Rather, a sophisticated philosophy of historical agency has been articulated, demanding careful reading of underlying trends, recognition of developmental contradictions, and strategic alignment with the evolving general trend of history.

This transcendent view resonates deeply with China's own philosophical traditions. It advocates the development of the ability to read the flow of change, understand its inner logic, and act with foresight, responsibility and moral clarity. This is a deeply strategic and philosophical approach to governance that sees in the past both constraints and possibilities, and in the future both dangers and hopes.

In this view, history is a process to be understood, guided and cultivated. To act effectively in the present, one must recognize the structure of change and be able to synthesize direction and initiative, pattern and agency, tradition and transformation.

In Xi's thinking, history is not just about the past; it is about the future. It offers lessons, frameworks and meaning. Above all, it offers orientation. Therefore, attaching importance to history is not merely an exercise in reverence, but in responsibility.

By integrating the materialist conception of history with a civilizational consciousness and a forward-looking ethos, Xi has crafted a historical method of governance. This approach calls on all actors to observe general trends, plan strategies, and think long-term. As such, history becomes a mode of thinking, a tool of analysis and ultimately, a guide to meaningful action.

In an age of uncertainty, Xi's macro-historical perspective serves as a beacon: The past may not determine the future, but understanding it is essential for shaping it wisely. In this light, Xi's historical thinking offers not just a political program but a civilizational vision that transcends simplistic binaries of determinism and voluntarism. It calls for active, situated engagement with the dynamics of change. Xi's historical vision places the onus on both leadership and society to learn from the past, grasp the present and shape the future.

