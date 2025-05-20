GTT : Notice regarding availability of explanatory documentation related to the combined shareholders' meeting to be held on June 11, 2025

Terms of availability of preparatory documents

for the combined general meeting of shareholders on June 11, 2025

Saint-Rémy-lès-Chevreuse – May 20, 2025. GTT (Gaztransport et Technigaz) informs its shareholders that the combined (ordinary and extraordinary) general meeting of shareholders will be held on Wednesday June 11, 2025 at 3:00 pm.

The notice of meeting, including the agenda and the draft resolutions as well as the conditions and modalities of participation and voting at this meeting, was published on the website of the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires "BALO" (www.journal-officiel.gouv.fr/balo) on May 2, 2025 in bulletin number 53. This notice can also be consulted on the GTT website (www.gtt.fr).

The notice of meeting will be published on May 21, 2025 on the BALO website in bulletin n°61 as well as in a legal gazette and will also be available on the GTT website.

In accordance with the provisions of article R. 225-88 of the French Commercial Code, any shareholder holding registered shares may request, as from the publication of the notice of meeting and up to and including the fifth day before the date of this general meeting, that the documents and information referred to in articles R. 225-81 and R. 225-83 of the French Commercial Code be sent to him. This request must be made using the form for sending additional documents attached to the notice of meeting brochure and must be sent by post to Uptevia - Service Assemblées Générales – 90-110 Esplanade du Général De Gaulle, 92 931 La Défense Cedex France.

Shareholders holding bearer shares may also obtain these documents by sending their request to Uptevia, whose contact details are given above, and by providing proof of their status as shareholders by sending a certificate of account registration issued by their authorized financial intermediary.

The preparatory documents for the general meeting of shareholders of June 11, 2025 will be made available to shareholders in accordance with the applicable legal and regulatory provisions (i) on the GTT website (www.gtt.fr) and (ii) at the registered office of GTT, located at 1, route de Versailles, 78470 Saint-Rémy-lès-Chevreuse and at Uptevia, whose contact details are mentioned above.

The communication of any information or document will be validly made by electronic message, provided that the shareholder indicates in his request the electronic address to which it can be made. Shareholders are therefore encouraged to provide their e-mail address when making a request.

The meeting will be broadcast in full - live and recorded - on the Company's website.

About GTT

GTT is a technology and engineering group with expertise in the design and development of cryogenic membrane containment systems for use in the transport and storage of liquefied gases. Over the past 60 years, the GTT Group has designed and developed, to the highest standards of excellence, some of the most innovative technologies used in LNG carriers, floating terminals, onshore storage tanks and multi-gas carriers. As part of its commitment to building a sustainable world, GTT develops new solutions designed to support ship-owners and energy providers in their journey towards a decarbonised future. As such, the Group offers systems designed to enable commercial vessels to use LNG as fuel, develops cutting-edge digital solutions to enhance vessels’ economic and environmental performance, and actively pursues innovation in the field of low-carbon solutions.

GTT is listed on Euronext Paris, Compartment A (ISIN FR0011726835 Euronext Paris: GTT) and is notably included in the CAC Next 20, SBF 120, Stoxx Europe 600 and MSCI Small Cap indices.

Investor relations contact:

information-financiere@gtt.fr / +33 1 30 23 20 87

Media contact:

press@gtt.fr / +33 1 30 23 48 45

For more information, visit www.gtt.fr.

