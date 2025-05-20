BIC: Combined Shareholders’ Meeting and Board of Directors of Société BIC of May 20th, 2025

Combined Shareholders’ Meeting and Board of Directors of Société BIC of May 20th, 2025

Nomination of Edouard Bich as Director and Non-Executive Chair of the Board

Renewal of Gonzalve Bich as Director and Chief Executive Officer

Nomination of Esther Gaide as Lead Independent Director, Chair of the Audit Committee and member of the Remuneration Committee

Distribution of ordinary dividend of 3,08 euros per share



Clichy, France, May 20th, 2025 – The Combined Shareholders’ Meeting of Société BIC was held on Tuesday, May 20th, 2025, at the Cloud Business Center in Paris and was broadcast in live. A replay of the event, as well as the presentations, are available on the BIC website. It was chaired by Candace Matthews, Chair of the Nominations, Governance and CSR Committee, in the presence of Gonzalve Bich, Chief Executive Officer.

All resolutions were adopted by the Combined Shareholders’ Meeting, including:

the approval of the statutory accounts and consolidated accounts for the fiscal year 2024;

the payment of an ordinary dividend of €3.08 per share;

the renewal of the mandate of Gonzalve Bich as Director;

the nomination of Edouard Bich as Director;

the nomination of Esther Gaide as Independent Director;

the remuneration of the Corporate Officers for the fiscal year 2024;

the remuneration policy for the Corporate Officers for the fiscal year 2025;

the authorization to be granted to the Board of Directors to trade in the Company's shares (repurchase and cancellation of shares);

the delegation of authority to be granted to the Board of Directors to carry out a share capital increase reserved for participants in a company stock ownership plan, with cancellation of preferential subscription rights;

the delegation of authority to be granted to the Board of Directors to carry out a share capital increase to remunerate in kind contributions, with cancellation of preferential subscription rights; and

the various amendments to the Articles of Association submitted to the vote.





The Board of Directors’ meeting following the Combined Shareholders’ Meeting appointed Edouard Bich as Non-Executive Chair of the Board and renewed Gonzalve Bich's term of office as Chief Executive Officer.

The Board also welcomed Marie-Edmée Vallery-Radot, appointed as permanent representative of Société M.B.D. on the Board of Directors.

Finally, the Board of Directors appointed Esther Gaide as Lead Independent Director, Chair of the Audit Committee and member of the Remuneration Committee.

Following the appointment of Edouard Bich as Chair of the Board, both the CEO and the Chair are considered as non-independent under French corporate governance guidelines. In light of the Bich family’s recent announcement of its intention to hold 6 out of the 10 Board seats (excluding Directors representing the employees), the Board has decided to appoint a Lead Independent Director. This appointment will strengthen Société BIC’s governance structure by preventing any potential conflicts of interest, and preserving the interests of minority shareholders, complying with the recommendations of the AFEP-MEDEF Corporate Governance Code.

Edouard Bich – Non-Executive Chair

Managing Director of Société M.B.D., permanent representative in Société BIC’s Board of Directors and Audit Committee since 2006

Worked in the Finance Department of Procter and Gamble in France for 8 years

Formerly manager of Platypus Capital SPRL in Belgium and member of the Supervisory Committee of Stockage Plus SAS France

Gonzalve Bich – Director and CEO

Director and CEO of Société BIC since May 2018

Executive Vice-President and Chief Operating Officer from June 2016 to May 2018

Chief Operating Officer, responsible for the Group Consumer Products business, Human Resources and Information Technology from January 2017 to May 2018

Joined BIC in 2003, where he held various sales positions in Europe and Asia, in the field of Human Resources, and Marketing

Esther Gaide – Independent Director, Chair of the Audit Committee, member of the Remuneration Committee and Lead Independent Director

Director of several Board of Directors such as Iliad, Forvia or Evoriel

Chief Finance Officer of Elior until April 2023

More than 30 years of experience in finance in several international companies such as Bolloré, Havas and Technicolor

In-depth knowledge of M&A, investors relations and financial process optimization



Marie-Edmée Vallery-Radot - Permanent representative of Société M.B.D.

Chief Operating Officer for Société M.B.D.

From 2016 to 2024: BIC Group – team member of the Commercial and Finance Departments

From 2011 to 2016: LVMH Group – retail team

About BIC

BIC is a world leader in stationery, lighters, and shavers. Its vision: to bring simplicity and joy to everyday life. For 80 years, BIC's commitment to providing high-quality, affordable, and reliable products has made BIC a symbol of reliability and innovation. Present in more than 160 countries and with more than 13,000 employees worldwide, BIC brings together iconic brands and products such as BIC® 4-Colors™, BodyMark®, Cello®, Cristal®, Inkbox®, BIC Kids®, Lucky™, Rocketbook®, Tattly®, Tipp-Ex®, Wite-Out®, Djeep®, EZ Load™, EZ Reach®, BIC® Flex™, Soleil®, Tangle Teezer®, and many others. Listed on Euronext Paris and included in the SBF 120 and CAC Mid 60 indices, BIC is also recognized for its unwavering commitment to sustainability and education. To learn more, visit www.corporate.bic.com and to discover the full range of BIC products, visit www.fr.bic.com. Follow BIC on LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.

