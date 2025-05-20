EssilorLuxottica: Disclosure of Share Capital and Voting Rights Outstanding as of April 30, 2025

Disclosure of Share Capital and Voting Rights Outstanding
as of April 30, 2025
(Pursuant to Article L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and articles 221-1 and 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers)
Paris, France (May 20, 2025 - 6:00 pm) – As of April 30, 2025, shares and voting rights outstanding of EssilorLuxottica, the global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of ophthalmic lenses, frames and sunglasses, breaks down as indicated below.
|April 30, 2025
|Shares outstanding
|457,507,201
|Number of real voting rights (excluding treasury shares)
|455,531,346
|Theoretical number of voting rights (including treasury shares)
|457,507,201
It is to be noted that voting rights are capped at 31%, applicable to any shareholder, in accordance with a formula contained in article 23 of EssilorLuxottica’s by-laws1.
1EssilorLuxottica’s by-laws are available on the Company’s website under the section Governance / Publications.
Attachment