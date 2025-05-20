DEADLINE ALERT for CAR, NSSC, LPRO, CIVI: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Opportunity to Lead Securities Fraud Class Actions

BENSALEM, Pa., May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAR)

Class Period: February 16, 2024 – February 10, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 24, 2025

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Avis crafted and implemented a plan to significantly accelerate its fleet rotation in the fourth quarter of 2024; (2) the foregoing acceleration shortened the useful life of the majority of the Company’s vehicles in the Americas segment, thereby reducing their recoverable value; (3) as a result, Avis would be forced to recognize billions of dollars in impairment charges and incur substantial losses; (4) all the foregoing was likely to, and did, have a significant negative impact on the Company’s financial results; (5) accordingly, Avis’s financial and/or business prospects were overstated; and (6) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: NSSC)

Class Period: February 5, 2024 – February 3, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 24, 2025

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company was simply not equipped to adequately forecast demand for its products or otherwise minimized the impact of potential demand fluctuations to continue to promote its lofty margin projections which relied upon continually increased sales volumes; and (2) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ: LPRO)

Class Period: February 24, 2022 – March 31, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 30, 2025

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the Defendants: (1) misrepresented the capabilities of the Company’s risk-based pricing models; (2) issued materially misleading statements regarding the Company’s profit share revenue; (3) failed to disclose the Company’s 2021 and 2022 vintage loans had become worth significantly less than their corresponding outstanding loan balances; (4) misrepresented the underperformance of the Company’s 2023 and 2024 vintage loans; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Civitas Resources, Inc. (NYSE: CIVI)

Class Period: February 27, 2024 – February 24, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 1, 2025

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Civitas was highly likely to significantly reduce its oil production in 2025 as a result of, inter alia, declines following the production peak at the DJ Basin in the fourth quarter of 2024 and a low TIL count at the end of 2024; (2) increasing its oil production would require the Company to acquire additional acreage and development locations, thereby incurring significant debt and causing the Company to sell corporate assets to offset its acquisition costs; (3) the Company’s financial condition would require it to implement disruptive cost reduction measures including a significant workforce reduction; (4) accordingly, Civitas’s business and/or financial prospects, as well as its operational capabilities, were overstated; and (5) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

