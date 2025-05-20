Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Market Forecast 2025-2035 with Regional and Country-Level Analysis Featuring AstraZeneca, Astellas Pharma, Novartis, Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Alkeus Pharmaceuticals and More

Dublin, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Region and Country Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2025-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The dry age-related macular degeneration market is witnessing substantial growth, driven by a range of key factors. One of the primary drivers is the aging global population, as age is the most significant risk factor for developing dry age-related macular degeneration. With an increasing number of elderly individuals, the demand for effective treatments and diagnostic tools is on the rise. Additionally, advancements in retinal imaging technologies, such as optical coherence tomography (OCT) and fundus photography, are enabling earlier detection and more precise monitoring of disease progression, driving market growth.



Furthermore, the growing focus on precision medicine and genetic testing is enhancing the ability to tailor treatments to individual patients, thus improving clinical outcomes. The increasing awareness of eye health and the rising adoption of preventive measures, such as lifestyle changes and regular eye screenings, are also stimulating demand. Moreover, the improvement in healthcare infrastructure in emerging markets and the availability of specialized training for ophthalmologists are fuelling the adoption of innovative AMD treatment options. The combination of these drivers is poised to continue supporting the growth of the dry AMD market.



Despite the positive growth trajectory, several challenges continue to impact the global dry age-related macular degeneration market. One of the primary challenges is the high cost of treatment and diagnostic technologies can be a significant barrier. Innovative treatments, especially in the realm of gene therapy, stem cell therapy, and advanced imaging technologies, come with high development and implementation costs. This can limit access to effective therapies in low- and middle-income regions, where healthcare infrastructure may be less developed and resources are limited.



Moreover, lack of effective treatments for the advanced stages of dry AMD. While there are interventions to manage early stages, such as nutritional supplements and lifestyle modifications, there is no cure or approved treatment that can significantly reverse the damage once it progresses to advanced dry AMD or geographic atrophy. This limitation has restricted the market potential for advanced therapies and treatment options.



As the dry age-related macular degeneration market continues to evolve, several emerging trends are expected to significantly influence its future trajectory. The increasing development of innovative treatments, such as gene therapies, retinal implants, and biologic agents targeting disease progression, is poised to provide new hope for patients. Furthermore, advancements in diagnostic technologies, including high-resolution imaging and artificial intelligence-driven tools for early detection, will allow for more precise monitoring and intervention. With the aging global population, particularly in regions with a higher prevalence of AMD, the demand for cost-effective, easy-to-administer, and efficient treatment options will continue to rise. Additionally, increased focus on the role of lifestyle modifications, such as diet and supplements, will shape prevention strategies, offering a holistic approach to managing age-related macular degeneration.



In conclusion, the global dry age-related macular degeneration market is expected to experience steady growth, driven by advancements in therapeutic interventions, heightened awareness, and a focus on early detection. As research and development in this space continue to progress, key stakeholders, including pharmaceutical companies, healthcare providers, and researchers, will play a critical role in improving treatment outcomes and patient quality of life. The market's expansion, coupled with continued innovation, will empower patients with better management tools, reducing the long-term burden of the condition and preserving vision for millions around the world.



Key Topics Covered



1. Global Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Markets: Industry Outlook

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Framework

1.4 Epidemiology of Dry AMD

1.5 Clinical Trial Analysis

1.6 Market Dynamics

1.6.1 Impact Analysis

1.6.2 Market Drivers

1.6.3 Market Challenges

1.6.4 Market Opportunities



2. Global Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Market, by Region, $Million, 2023-2035

2.1 North America

2.1.1 Key Findings

2.1.2 Market Dynamics

2.1.3 Market Sizing and Forecast

2.1.3.1 North America Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Market, by Country

2.1.3.1.1 U.S.

2.2 Europe

2.2.1 Key Findings

2.2.2 Market Dynamics

2.2.3 Market Sizing and Forecast

2.2.3.1 Europe Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Market, by Country

2.2.3.1.1 Germany

2.2.3.1.2 U.K.

2.2.3.1.3 France

2.2.3.1.4 Italy

2.2.3.1.5 Spain

2.3 Asia Pacific

2.3.1 Key Findings

2.3.2 Market Dynamics

2.3.3 Market Sizing and Forecast

2.3.3.1 Asia Pacific Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Market, by Country

2.3.3.1.1 Japan



3. Global Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Market: Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

3.1 Key Development and Strategies

3.1.1 Mergers and Acquisitions

3.1.2 Synergistic Activities

3.1.3 Business Expansions and Funding

3.1.4 Product Launches and Approvals

3.1.5 Other Activities

3.2 Company Profiles

3.2.1 AstraZeneca

3.2.2 Astellas Pharma

3.2.3 Novartis AG

3.2.4 Apellis Pharmaceuticals

3.2.5 Alkeus Pharmaceuticals

3.2.6 Belite Bio

3.2.7 Aviceda Therapeutics

3.2.8 Cognition Therapeutics

3.2.9 Annexon Biosciences

3.2.10 Lineage Cell Therapeutics



4. Research Methodology



