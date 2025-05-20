Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Industry Forecast Report 2025-2030 Featuring Analysis of GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers, Koninklijke Philips, Canon Medical Systems, Hitachi High-Tech Corporation and More

Dublin, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Architecture (Open Systems, Closed Systems), Field Strength (Low, Mid, High) by Application, End Use, Region, with Growth Forecasts, 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market was valued at USD 7.1 Billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 10.3 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 6.50%.

The growing prevalence of chronic diseases and increasing demand for early diagnostic techniques are the factors expected to drive the market growth. In addition, the growing adoption of less invasive procedures is contributing to the market growth. Moreover, the growing number of clinical trials to understand the effectiveness and efficiency of MRI machines in various clinical applications is expected to boost market growth. End-users, such as research institutes and universities, are actively conducting studies to assess the effectiveness of high-field strength MRI devices, including those with field strengths of 7T, 10T, and 10.5T.



The increasing number of research investigations will contribute to unveiling the potential uses and benefits of high-field MRI machines for a wide range of both preclinical and clinical applications. Technological advancements are further expected to boost the industry growth. The introduction of new software has resulted in quicker scanning and streamlined imaging workflows. Recent progress has facilitated the creation of multi-contrast and cardiac MRI, enhancing imaging capabilities.

Software updates provide users with the opportunity to enhance their systems and improve workflow efficiency. As an illustration, in November 2021, Philips unveiled an AI-enabled MR imaging portfolio designed to enhance radiology operations' efficiency and sustainability. This portfolio accelerates MR exams, simplifies workflows, enhances diagnostic quality, and ensures the overall efficiency and sustainability of radiology operations.



Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market Report Highlights

The closed systems segment dominated the market with the largest revenue share of 75.6% in 2024, driven by its superior ability to offer enhanced safety, reduced contamination risks, and more controlled environments for imaging procedures.

MRI machines are categorized based on their field strength, with low-field strength MRI machines having a field strength lower than 1.5T, mid-field MRI machines ranging from 1.5T up to 3T, and high-field MRI machines with a field strength exceeding 3T.

The brain & neurological segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2024, owing to the rising prevalence of neurological disorders such as Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and multiple sclerosis.

The hospitals segment held the largest market share in 2024, attributed to their critical role in providing comprehensive healthcare services.

North America magnetic resonance imaging market dominated the market with the largest revenue share of 36.4% in 2024.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 210 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $7.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $10.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.5% Regions Covered Global

