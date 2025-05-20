Vehicle Roadside Assistance Global Industry and Country-Level Market Analysis 2025-2030, Featuring GEICO, Viking Assistance Group, ARC Europe, Allstate Insurance Company, Agero and More

Dublin, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vehicle Roadside Assistance Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Service Type (Towing, Tire Replacement), Provider (Auto Manufacturer, Motor Insurance), Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles), Region, with Growth Forecasts, 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Vehicle Roadside Assistance Market was valued at USD 26.58 Billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 35.36 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 5%.

The rise in vehicle ownership globally, coupled with increasing traffic volumes, has led to a higher incidence of breakdowns and accidents, thereby driving the demand for roadside assistance services. In addition, the growing awareness of road safety, alongside the expansion of service offerings by major players, including subscription models, is further propelling market growth.



The rising integration of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), global positioning system (GPS), telematics, and Internet of Things (IoT) in roadside assistance operations is propelling the growth of the market. For instance, AI is used to optimize vehicle dispatching by ensuring that the nearest service provider arrives at the customer quickly. AI also analyzes factors such as traffic, location, and the type of service needed to make real-time decisions, enhancing efficiency and response times. In addition, with telematics systems, vehicles can transmit real-time data to service providers, enabling them to quickly diagnose issues and determine the best course of action. This technology allows for faster response times and more accurate service, reducing downtime and enhancing the overall customer experience.



Furthermore, mobile applications are becoming a cornerstone of modern roadside assistance services. These applications offer users a convenient platform to request help, track service progress, and communicate with service providers. Enhanced features such as in-app chat, real-time tracking, and digital payment options streamline the assistance process and improve user satisfaction. Mobile applications also allow for more transparent service tracking and status updates, providing users with greater satisfaction during stressful situations. Thus, the increased adoption of mobile applications provided by roadside assistance providers is further improving the growth of the market.



The rising adoption of electric and autonomous vehicles across the globe is another major trend in the vehicle roadside assistance industry. These vehicle types are becoming more prevalent, prompting roadside assistance providers to adapt services to meet their unique requirements. For electric vehicles (EVs), this means equipping technicians with specialized training and tools for battery issues and charging support. For autonomous vehicles, providers are developing new protocols for handling advanced technology and addressing potential software-related issues. Thus, the rising demand for battery assistance services due to the increased number of electric vehicles on the roads is boosting the market's growth.



Despite the growth and advancements in the vehicle roadside assistance market, several restraining factors, such as varying levels of service quality and cybersecurity concerns, could hamper the growth of the market. As vehicles, infrastructure, and service platforms become more interconnected through the internet, they become more vulnerable to cyber threats. Hackers could potentially compromise smart road systems or vehicle networks, leading to disruptions such as traffic jams, accidents, or unauthorized access to personal data. This poses a significant risk to operational efficiency, user safety, and privacy. In addition, ensuring robust cybersecurity measures, such as advanced firewalls and secure protocols, requires substantial investment and technical expertise, which can be a barrier for some providers.



Global Vehicle Roadside Assistance Market Report: Segmentation



This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2018 to 2030. For this study, the analyst has segmented the global vehicle roadside assistance market report based on service type, provider, vehicle type, and region.



Service Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2030)

Towing

Tire Replacement

Fuel Delivery

Lockout/Replacement Key Service

Battery Assistance

Others

Provider Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2030)

Motor Insurance

Auto Manufacturer

Automotive Clubs

Independent Warranty Providers

Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2030)

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2030)

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

The companies profiled in this Vehicle Roadside Assistance market report include:

GEICO

Viking Assistance Group AS

ARC Europe

Allstate Insurance Company

Agero, Inc.

Prime Assistance Inc.

SOS International A/S

Allianz Partners

American Automobile Association

Best Roadside Service

Access Roadside Assistance

National General Motor Club

Liberty Mutual Insurance

Chevrolet

Ford Motor Company

Nissan Motor Corporation

Why Should You Buy This Report?

Comprehensive Market Analysis: Gain detailed insights into the market across major regions and segments.

Competitive Landscape: Explore the market presence of key players.

Future Trends: Discover the pivotal trends and drivers shaping the future of the market.

Actionable Recommendations: Utilize insights to uncover new revenue streams and guide strategic business decisions.

This report addresses:

Market intelligence to enable effective decision-making

Market estimates and forecasts from 2018 to 2030

Growth opportunities and trend analyses

Segment and regional revenue forecasts for market assessment

Competition strategy and market share analysis

Product innovation listings for you to stay ahead of the curve

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 130 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $26.58 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $35.36 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5% Regions Covered Global

