Chesley Brown Launches Fractional CSO Services to Help Companies Navigate an Unpredictable World

Smyrna, GA, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The world isn’t slowing down. Every day, new technologies hit the market, regulatory risks shift, and unexpected threats surface—leaving many business leaders struggling to keep up, let alone stay ahead. In response, Chesley Brown International, one of the most trusted names in corporate security, is launching its new Fractional Chief Security Officer (CSO) service, giving organizations of all sizes affordable, executive-level security leadership—without the overhead of a full-time hire.

“We kept seeing the same thing over and over—companies overwhelmed, under-resourced, and just hoping they wouldn’t be the next headline,” said Brent C. Brown, Founder and Executive Chairman of Chesley Brown. “The reality is, one person can’t do it all anymore. Security touches every corner of an organization. So, we created this service to fill that leadership gap—for the companies that need real expertise but can’t justify a full-time CSO.”

Leadership Built for Uncertainty

Chesley Brown’s Fractional CSO service brings in a senior security executive—on a scalable basis—to help organizations anticipate threats, manage risk, and build real resilience. Whether it’s guiding high-level policy, conducting risk assessments, or managing crisis response, the Fractional CSO works directly with internal leadership to protect both people and performance.

But it’s more than a single consultant—it’s access to the full braintrust of Chesley Brown:

Over 35 years of real-world experience

A deep bench of experts across disciplines

And a global network of intelligence, investigative, and operational resources

“We’re not a staffing agency. When you engage us, you’re plugging into decades of insight from people who’ve walked into chaos and made it make sense,” said Kim Meador, CEO. “Our clients don’t just get a name on an org chart—they get a strategic partner who understands their business, their blind spots, and what’s around the corner.”



A Scalable Model for Real-World Leadership

Chesley Brown offers three service tiers—from targeted oversight to fully embedded security leadership—ensuring organizations only pay for what they need, when they need it.

Each engagement may include:

Security program development and gap analysis

Crisis response and post-incident evaluation

Board-level risk guidance

Compliance oversight and audit readiness

Digital footprint analysis and threat intelligence

Workplace violence prevention and policy development

Vendor oversight, training, & policy design

“We were among the first to bring security intelligence into the boardroom,” added Brown. “This is the next evolution—executive-level security leadership that’s as agile and forward-thinking as the companies we serve.”





For Companies Who Can’t Afford to Gamble

The firm says it created this service for companies who are past the point of DIY security, but not yet ready—or willing—to commit to a six-figure CSO salary. That includes closely held companies, family-owned businesses, regulated industries, and fast-scaling startups with high exposure and lean executive teams.

“We’ve seen what happens when organizations delay leadership until something breaks,” said Meador. “This model helps them get ahead of the curve. It’s not just protection—it’s positioning.”

Availability & Contact

Chesley Brown’s Fractional CSO services are available immediately across North America. To schedule a consultation or explore service tiers, visit www.chesleybrown.com or email info@chesleybrown.com.

About Chesley Brown

Founded in 1990, Chesley Brown International is a leader in corporate security risk management, consulting, and investigative services. With a reputation for discretion, innovation, and strategic foresight, Chesley Brown partners with organizations to identify threats before they become crises—and to lead with confidence when they do.

