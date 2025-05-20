ML-Truck Equipment Moves to a Sparkling New, Customer-Focused Sales and Service Facility in Abbotsford, BC

ABBOTSFORD, British Columbia, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On May 26, 2025, ML-Truck Equipment Ltd. will open the doors to its sparkling new 18,000 sf Head Office, sales and service location in Abbotsford, B.C.

The company’s new 18,000 sf facility will stock and service a range of B.C.’s most popular truck-mounted brands: HIAB cranes, Moffett forklifts, Multilift hooklifts, LogLift forestry cranes, Effer cranes and new and pre-owned work-ready truck packages configured for the B.C. markets. An expanded parts department will carry a deep inventory of genuine parts, and the site will feature six extra-large service bays and an expanded parts department.

The new location at 30189 Old Yale Road in Abbotsford is conveniently located right off Highway 1.

“We’ve been planning this facility for a long time, and we’re excited to see it finally become a reality,” said Stirling Robertson, Branch Manager, ML-Truck Equipment Ltd. “The move will position us to meet our customers’ needs even better.”

The new location will continue to have province-wide service support from ML-Truck Equipment, MasonLift, BC’s industry leader in forklift sales and service for over 75 years, and Ayers Repairs Ltd., which offers crane service on Vancouver Island. All have factory-trained, certified technicians with up-to-the-minute knowledge of the brands’ continuous new features and innovations.

B.C.’s need for safe, reliable, high-performance truck-mounted equipment has grown significantly in the last six years. The economy makes it an even more considered choice. HIAB, Moffett, and Multilift are not only Canada’s leading truck-mounted equipment brands, but they are also the Canadian Industry Standard (CIS) and have the highest resale value in the industry.

About ML-Truck Equipment

ML-Truck Equipment is a Canadian-owned and operated company, authorized to sell and service HIAB cranes, Moffett forklifts, Multilift hooklifts, Loglift forestry cranes and Effer cranes in B.C.. Part of the Atlas Polar family group of companies, it is co-owned by Atlas Polar Company Ltd., established in 1938, and MasonLift Ltd. For more information, please visit www.mltruckequipment.com

Contact ML-Truck Equipment Ltd.

Stirling Robertson, 778 201 9971, srobertson@mltruckequipment.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2811a1fc-a1ce-4ce4-a689-094e83e628c9