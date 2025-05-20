Anthony Blumberg Plans to Attend Famed Allen & Company Sun Valley Conference in July

NEW YORK, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global investor, philanthropist, and head of Blumberg Family Office Anthony “Tony” Blumberg plans to attend The Allen & Company Sun Valley Conference in Idaho, a renowned invitation-only annual gathering of business leaders and media moguls. The 2025 retreat, which draws the ultrawealthy, will take place from Wednesday, July 9, to Sunday, July 13.

Commonly known as the summer camp for billionaires, the Sun Valley Conference is where finance, technology, and media industry titans, politicians, venture capitalists, and economists converge each year in Idaho’s high country to discuss and shape the future of global business and potentially make deals. A go-to, by invitation only event for global power figures for more than 40 years, the Conference features an array of meetings, lectures, cocktail parties, dinners, and a host of outdoor recreational activities like hiking, rafting, and golf.

Boutique investment firm and financial advisor Allen & Company has been hosting the Sun Valley Conference since the early 1980s. Many credit the annual conference as the birthplace not only of numerous billion-dollar business deals but also of many pivotal economic discussions and strategizing that have shaped the direction and future of the global economy.

Last year’s conference included many high-profile attendees , including OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, Apple CEO Tim Cook, Bloomberg LP Majority Owner Michael Bloomberg, IAC Chair Barry Diller, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, and more. Oprah Winfrey, Gayle King, Tony Blumberg, Anderson Cooper and Shari Redstone were also among the movers and shakers at the gathering. Top-of-mind discussions included the rise of rapid technological changes like cutting-edge AI developments, the future of entertainment in the streaming age, global business strategies, and ongoing uncertainties worldwide. Guests at the 2024 event are said to possess a cumulative wealth of more than $1 trillion.

“I am excited to return to the Sun Valley Conference,” said Tony Blumberg. “This gathering is a valuable opportunity to network and connect with others in tech and finance. It’s part reunion, part think tank, and part deal room.”

Anthony Blumberg oversees his family office investments and global mining interests, where he is responsible for operational, commercial, technology, and strategy functions. His disciplined approach to investment focuses on capital allocation in hard assets, technology, commodities, and risk management, with an emphasis on transformational investment for medium to long-dated cycles.

Blumberg also brings a wealth of global business experience, including deep insights into commercial operations, corporate restructuring, corporate finance, and mergers and acquisitions. Tony Blumberg’s ability to transform megatrends into growth opportunities is bolstered by his strong grasp of innovation, strategy, technology, and data.