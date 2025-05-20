Statement Regarding Response to Press Speculation

Not for Release, Publication or Distribution, Directly or Indirectly, in Whole or in Part in, Into or From Any Jurisdiction Where to Do So Would Constitute a Violation of the Relevant Laws or Regulations of That Jurisdiction.

This is an Announcement Falling Under Rule 2.4 of the United Kingdom City Code on Takeovers and Mergers (the "Code") and Does Not Constitute a Firm Intention to Make an Offer Under Rule 2.7 of the Code. There Can Be No Certainty That Any Such Offer Will Be Made.

TORONTO, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSX:DPM) (“DPM” or the “Company”) notes the recent announcement by Adriatic Metals plc (“Adriatic”) and confirms that DPM is in discussions regarding a possible offer for the entire issued and to be issued share capital of Adriatic.

There can be no certainty that any offer will be made, nor as to the terms on which any offer might be made. This announcement does not amount to a firm intention to make an offer under Rule 2.7 of the Code nor does it impose any obligations on DPM to make an offer.

Rule 2.6(a) of the Code requires that DPM, by no later than 5.00 p.m. (London time) on 17 June 2025, being the 28th day following the date of this announcement, to either announce a firm intention to make an offer for Adriatic in accordance with Rule 2.7 of the Code or announce that it does not intend to make an offer, in which case the announcement will be treated as a statement to which Rule 2.8 of the Code applies. This deadline will only be extended with the consent of the Takeover Panel, in accordance with Rule 2.6(c) of the Code

About Dundee Precious Metals

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. is a Canadian-based international gold mining company with operations and projects located in Bulgaria, Serbia and Ecuador. Our strategic objective is to become a mid-tier precious metals company, which is based on sustainable, responsible and efficient gold production from our portfolio, the development of quality assets, and maintaining a strong financial position to support growth in mineral reserves and production through disciplined strategic transactions. This strategy creates a platform for robust growth to deliver above-average returns for our shareholders. DPM’s shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (symbol: DPM).

Further information

This announcement is not intended to and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to subscribe for or buy or an invitation to purchase or subscribe for any securities or the solicitation of any vote in any jurisdiction.

The release, publication, or distribution of this announcement in jurisdictions outside the United Kingdom may be restricted by law and therefore persons into whose possession this announcement comes should inform themselves about and observe such restrictions. Any failure to comply with such restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities law of any such jurisdiction.

Rule 2.9 information

In accordance with Rule 2.9 of the Code, DPM confirms that as at the close of business on 19 May 2025 its issued share capital consisted of 168,704,643 common shares (excluding shares held in treasury) holding one for one voting rights as admitted and listed on Toronto Stock Exchange. The International Securities Identification Number for DPM’s ordinary shares is CA2652692096.

Forward-Looking Statements