Momcozy Launches SkinHug Mask-Feel Maternity Underwear: One-Size Comfort for Every Stage of Motherhood

New York, USA, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Momcozy, the global maternity and baby brand trusted by millions of moms, unveils its newest breakthrough: SkinHug Mask-Feel Maternity Underwear. This one-size-fits-all innovation is designed to support mothers from pregnancy through postpartum with flexible, breathable comfort that moves with every stage of motherhood. The briefs are now available exclusively at The Momcozy Landing Page

Created with mask-like softness and seamless stretch, SkinHug offers an all-in-one solution for moms who are tired of constantly adjusting their underwear to match their changing body. Built for freedom, flexibility, and everyday function, this is maternity underwear — redefined.

Introducing SkinHug Mask-Feel Maternity Underwear: Weightless Comfort That Evolves With You

At the heart of Momcozy’s approach is a commitment to meeting real moms’ needs with real solutions. SkinHug Mask-Feel Maternity Underwear reflects that vision — combining OEKO-TEX certified materials, thoughtful construction, and a soft-as-air feel for underwear that works as hard as moms do.

Key Features:

Adaptive, One-Size Fit

Fits hip sizes from 36 to 51.1 inches

Seamlessly stretches and adjusts through pregnancy and postpartum

Eliminates the need to buy multiple sizes





Mask-Like Softness

Ultra-lightweight material that feels barely there

Skin-smooth texture that minimizes irritation and moves with you

OEKO-TEX certified fabric for peace of mind

U-Shaped Waistband Design

Soft, belly-accommodating curve that expands without digging in

No slipping, squeezing, or rolling — just secure comfort





Breathable Gusset for Sensitive Skin

Breathable yarn lining enhances airflow and reduces moisture buildup

Designed for all-day wear, even in warmer months





More Than Underwear: A Practical Solution for Real Life

SkinHug isn’t just about comfort — it’s about simplicity, sustainability, and confidence. By eliminating the cycle of purchasing new sizes as your body changes, it reduces textile waste and saves money — a smart, eco-conscious choice for modern moms.

As daily routines shift from appointments to errands to downtime with baby, SkinHug adapts effortlessly. It’s everything maternity underwear should be: flexible, inclusive, and reliably comfortable.

“We designed SkinHug with every stage of motherhood in mind,” said a spokesperson for Momcozy. “It’s not just about fit — it’s about freedom. Moms deserve clothing that adjusts to them, not the other way around.”

Your Go-To Everyday Essential Starts Here

With SkinHug Mask-Feel Maternity Underwear, Momcozy continues to push the boundaries of maternity design — offering women smarter, more supportive ways to feel good in their skin through every transformation.

To learn more or to shop the full collection, visit www.momcozy.com for product details, sizing guidance, and verified customer reviews.

About Momcozy

Momcozy is a global maternity and baby brand trusted by more than 3 million moms worldwide. From maternity underwear to wearable pumps and postpartum recovery products, Momcozy is committed to creating comfort-driven solutions that empower women throughout pregnancy and beyond. Learn more at www.momcozy.com/