Traverse Time, Space, and More With A Fiery Protagonist Whose Ultimate Journey Leads To Self-Realizations—Throughout Each Of Her Existences

Charleston, SC, May 20, 2025 -- You're invited to a reality-bending party you won't want to miss.

Meet Sadie—and Joey, and Juliet, and others—who share a unique young adult experience. All are one person, living a thousand lives and one simultaneously. Throughout her diverse lives, she encounters people that challenge her, love her, betray her, and inspire her; each of which leave an indelible mark on her soul and shape her into the complex being she becomes by the end of the book.

From the bustling, technologically advanced cities of the future, to the harsh, untamed wilderness of prehistoric times, to the mystifying realms of fantasy and magic, Every Dimension Is a Party promises a roller-coaster ride that defies the ordinary.

“[I really focused on infusing the book's tone with] fantasy and adventure within each timeline one might have been a part of, with a spiritual aspect of how you might have been, still has parts of who they are in the present time.”

Weaving universal truths about what it means to be human with fantastical historical and future adventures, Every Dimension Is A Party is an accessible sci-fi book you won’t want to miss.

Every Dimension Is A Party is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and Barnes and Noble.com.

About the Author:

Amanda Hernandez is a dynamic creative, renowned for her extensive work in the comedy sector. With over five years of performing stand up comedy, she has honed her craft and earned respect for her wit and creativity. Her expertise extends to writing sketch comedy productions and screenplays, showcasing her versatility and passion for storytelling. Inspired by her love for the arts, Amanda has embarked on a new journey: novel writing. Her debut novel, Every Dimension Is a Party, is a testament to her narrative skills and imaginative prowess. Amanda's multifaceted career in comedy and writing ensures a captivating read for all.

