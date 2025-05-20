Dickey’s Barbecue Serves Up Sizzling Retail Deals for National Barbecue Month

Denver, CO, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is making it easier than ever for fans to celebrate National Barbecue Month with exclusive retail promotions designed to bring authentic Texas-style barbecue straight to their kitchen tables. Now through May 28, shoppers in the Denver area can take advantage of a Buy-One-Get-One (BOGO) offer on Dickey’s Pulled Chicken and Sliced Brisket 16 oz Tray Pack Meats at participating Safeway stores.



To support the campaign, Dickey’s is also running a targeted print ad promotion throughout the Denver market just in time for cookouts, celebrations and Memorial Day gatherings.



“National Barbecue Month is about bringing people together over great food,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “With our premium pulled chicken and sliced brisket available in stores, we’re giving families an easy way to enjoy that slow-smoked, authentic flavor without ever firing up the smoker.”



The featured 16 oz tray packs are part of Dickey’s growing retail line, offering fully cooked, pit-smoked meats using the same time-honored recipes that made Dickey’s famous. Whether it’s for a weekday dinner or a weekend gathering, the pulled chicken and sliced brisket bring bold, tender flavor to any occasion.



“As we expand our reach in the retail space, promotions like this allow us to meet people where they are – in their homes, at their dinner tables, and in their neighborhood, grocery stores,” said Roland Dickey, Jr., CEO of Dickey’s Capital Group. “We’re proud to offer the same quality and authenticity you’d get in our restaurants, now conveniently available in your local Safeway.”



This retail push is part of Dickey’s broader strategy to enhance its omnichannel presence, giving customers more ways to enjoy their favorite barbecue with ease and flexibility.



“Our goal is to make premium barbecue more accessible and more convenient than ever before,” said Shayla Partusch, VP of Purchasing and Retail at Dickey’s Barbecue. “These tray pack meats are perfect for busy families who want that signature Dickey’s flavor without the hassle. The BOGO offer at Safeway is the perfect opportunity to try both options and stock up for summer.”



To find participating retailers or learn more about Dickey’s retail products, visit www.dickeys.com.



This National Barbecue Month, let Dickey’s help you bring the pit to your plate—no smoker required.

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Founded in 1941 by the Dickey family, Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. is the world’s largest barbecue concept and continues as a third-generation family-run business. For more than 80 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions with its signature Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ Slow-smoked over hickory wood-burning pits, Dickey’s barbecued meats are paired with a variety of Southern sides. Committed to authentic barbecue, Dickey’s never takes shortcuts — because real barbecue can’t be rushed.

With more than 866 restaurants across eight concepts in the U.S. and several countries, Dickey’s Barbecue Franchise and Dickey’s Restaurant Brands continue to grow under the leadership of Roland Dickey Jr., CEO of Dickey’s Capital Group, and Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey’s has been recognized on Newsweek’s 2022 "America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains" list, Nation’s Restaurant News 2024 top fast-casual brands for value, and USA Today’s 2021 Readers’ Choice Awards. The brand has also ranked in the Top 20 of Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” for four of the past five years. Additional accolades include Entrepreneur’s Top 500 Franchise and Hospitality Technology’s Industry Heroes list. The brand has been featured by Fox News, Forbes, Franchise Times, The Wall Street Journal, and People Magazine.

For more information, visit www.dickeys.com. For franchise opportunities, visit www.dickeysfranchise.com.

