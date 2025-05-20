Agent Singularity Summit: Advancing On-Chain AI with Sparsity

DENVER, Colo., May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the Agent Singularity Summit, the energy was unmistakable. A vibrant community of over 300 developers, researchers, and infrastructure leaders came together for a full-day deep dive into AI agents and decentralized infrastructure. Hosted by Sparsity and co-presented by Sui and Virtuals, the summit explored how autonomous agents can operate on-chain in real time—pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in decentralized, verifiable computing.

AI Agents, Live and On-Chain

The event featured discussions from some of the most respected teams in AI and crypto, including Google DeepMind, a16z CSX, Mysten Labs, Coinbase, Solana Foundation and Virtuals. Sparsity's own Justin Zhang and Conrad Shelton opened the day with a fireside chat, outlining their vision for scalable, AI-native computation. Backed by a16z CSX, Sparsity is pioneering a novel sparsity technique that enables high-throughput agent execution without compromising decentralization.





Justin (right) and Conrad from Sparsity shared their vision on scalable computation for AI-driven decentralized systems.

Key technical talks included:

Chi Wang (AG2, Google DeepMind): Introduction to AgentOS, an operating system for multi-agent systems.



Introduction to AgentOS, an operating system for multi-agent systems. Lincoln Murr (Coinbase Developer Platform): The importance of crypto-native frameworks for autonomous AI.



The importance of crypto-native frameworks for autonomous AI. John Naulty (Mysten Labs): How Sui powers on-chain agentic workflows with native primitives.









Chi Wang (AG2, Google DeepMind), Lincoln Murr (Coinbase), and John Naulty (Mysten Labs / Sui) speak at Agent Singularity Summit

Sparsity: Powering the Intelligent Layer of Web3

As a Layer N+1 execution protocol, Sparsity enables real-time, parallelized AI computation across any blockchain. At Agent Singularity, this infrastructure was demonstrated in action, allowing AI agents to execute logic and interact with on-chain environments without being constrained by L1 throughput or block finality latency.

"AI agents are no longer theoretical in Web3—they exist. But they need infrastructure that can keep up," said Justin Zhang, CEO of Sparsity. "That's what Sparsity delivers: real-time compute, cross-chain composition, and customized validation."

Builders, Ecosystems, and Real-World Progress

Panels throughout the day featured leaders from projects like Solana, Virtuals, Pond Protocol, Talus Network, and BitGPT, focusing on how autonomous agents are being built, deployed, and scaled today. A standout was Virtuals, a fast-rising project building agent-based automation for DeFi, emphasizing the real-world adoption of agent frameworks.

Agent Singularity also hosted DevNet 1.0, a mini-hackathon where participants deployed AI x Web3 applications using Sparsity’s infrastructure. The depth of participation signaled strong builder interest in scalable agentic systems.

A Collaborative, Interoperable Future

The event was not just about technical discussions; it was a milestone in shaping the AI x crypto landscape. With attendees from Base, Sui, and other leading blockchain protocols, conversations spanned agent-governed DAOs, ZK-augmented logic, and AI orchestration at the protocol level.

Chi Wang, founder of AG2 and a leading voice in autonomous agent architectures, played a pivotal role in shaping the discourse at the event. “Chi Wang’s contributions were instrumental in bringing Agent Singularity to life,” the Sparsity team noted. His work helped bridge the gap between speculative ideas and practical implementation, inspiring a new wave of AI-native founders and engineers.





Great minds coming together to discuss the next frontier: Web3 and AI.

The Future is Now

A common theme emerged across all sessions: the agent economy is no longer speculative. With scalable compute, real-time coordination, and emerging interoperability standards, AI x crypto is entering a new phase of technical maturity.

Sparsity is leading this shift, offering the speed, composability, and developer flexibility needed to build AI-native applications across chains.

If you're working on AI agents, decentralized compute, or high-performance blockchain infrastructure, visit sparsity.ai and get involved.

Watch the Full Event

The full recording of Agent Singularity is now available online:

Memorable moments shared between our incredible audience and the organizing team – thank you all for making it happen!





