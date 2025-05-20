[Latest] Global Pharmaceutical Contract Packaging Market Size/Share Worth USD 34.80 Billion by 2034 at a 7.34% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth Rate, Value, SWOT)

Austin, TX, USA, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Pharmaceutical Contract Packaging Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Primary Packaging, Secondary Packaging, Tertiary Packaging), By Material (Plastics & Polymers, Paper & Paperboard, Glass, Aluminum Foil, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025–2034” in its research database.





“According to the latest research study, the demand of the global Pharmaceutical Contract Packaging Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 17.35 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 18.40 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 34.80 Billion by 2034, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 7.34% during the forecast period 2025 to 2034.”

Pharmaceutical Contract Packaging Market Overview

As per the industry experts at CMI, the pharmaceutical contract packaging industry is highly driven by increased demand for outsourced packaging processes by pharmaceutical businesses seeking to contain operating costs and enhance efficiency. As drug development increases and advanced biologics enter the pipeline, pharmaceutical businesses increasingly seek specialized contract packaging solutions to ensure regulatory compliance and speedy market delivery.

In addition, growing emphasis on tamper-evident, anti-counterfeit, and environmentally friendly packaging forms triggered by strict government regulations and safety awareness among consumers further propels the market forward. Greater traceability and serialization demands across North America and Europe also contribute to the necessity of third-party reliable packaging services.

The integration of digital solutions and automation with contract packaging operations continues to increase service capacity, efficiency, and customer satisfaction across this expanding global market.

Pharmaceutical Contract Packaging Market Growth Factors and Dynamics

Rising Complexity of Pharmaceutical Product Portfolios: The pharma industry is undergoing change with biologics, personalized medicine, and combination product development. These products commonly require specialized packaging to address stability, sterility, and patient compliance needs. CPOs provide expertise and facilities that can manage the complexity so the pharma organization can concentrate on core business. For example, as per the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), biologic license applications have registered a consistent growth, with more than 60 approvals in 2023 alone, reflecting an escalating demand for customized packaging solutions. Increasing demand for customized packaging solutions is thus driving growth in the contract packaging market.

Stringent Regulatory Requirements and Serialization Mandates: Global regulatory agencies have imposed strict regulations to guarantee the safety and traceability of pharmaceutical products. Serialization requirements, which necessitate unique identification codes on packs of drugs, have become a central issue in the fight against counterfeit medicines. The application of these requirements demands sophisticated packaging technologies and processes, leading pharmaceutical companies to outsource to CPOs with such capabilities. For example, the Falsified Medicines Directive (FMD) of the European Union requires serialization of all prescription drugs, scanning in excess of 4 billion packages a year, hence enhancing dependence on specialist contract packaging services. This phenomenon enormously promotes the contract packaging industry because compliance issues become an important business driver.

Increasing Complexity of Pharmaceutical Product Portfolios: The pharmaceutical industry is confronted with diversification of product portfolios in the shape of personalized drugs, combination treatments, and multiple dosage forms. This sophistication requires This sophistication requires flexibility and versatility in packaging to meet the specific needs of individual products. The National Institutes of Health (NIH) states that personal medicine programs have been funded to the tune of more than $1 billion since 2020, reflecting increasingly complex and individualized pharmaceutical products. Contract packagers provide the flexibility and technical expertise required to handle such varied demands in an efficient manner and thus prove to be beneficial partners for drug companies seeking to simplify operations and concentrate on core functions.

Rising Demand for Sustainable and Eco-Friendly Packaging: Sustainability has become a key driver of the pharmaceutical contract packaging industry, driven by mounting regulatory pressures, environmental issues, and changing consumer behavior. Governments and international institutions are promoting plastic waste, carbon footprint, and non-recyclable material reductions in all industries, including pharmaceuticals. In response, contract packaging companies (CPOs) are investing in sustainable materials like biodegradable plastics, lightweight glass, and recyclable aluminium parts. Solutions such as recyclable blister packs, solvent-free adhesives, and mono-material packaging are becoming more popular. Aside from environmental concerns, sustainable packaging solutions can lower transportation expenses through lighter wexpenses and maximize shelf-space efficiency. Pharmaceutical companies are also integrating sustainability into their ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance) strategies, which enhances brand equity and meets investor expectations. Customers are increasinCustomers are increasingly favoring CPOs who can provide verified eco-friendly packaging options and closed-loop recycling systems.inability is no longer optional it’s a competitive differentiator that influences buyer decisions in the contract packaging market.

Pharmaceutical Contract Packaging Market SWOT Analysis

Strengths: The pharmaceutical contract packaging market benefits from the move by the industry toward outsourcing for cost savings and concentrating on its core competencies, such as commercialization and R&D. The contract packagers provide niche services such as cold chain logistics, compliance-ready labelling, and serialization, making it easier for pharmaceutical companies to comply with stricter regulatory requirements of several regions. The presence of experienced contract packaging partners, particularly in Europe and North America, ensures on-time shipment, flexibility of packaging design, and scalability. They enable improved operational efficiency, speed-to-market, and overall product safety, rendering contract packaging an essential part of the pharmaceutical supply chain.

Weaknesses: Despite its growth, the pharmaceutical contract packaging industry is faced with in-house limitations such as dependence on customer specifications and lack of ability to control the quality of the finished product from the customer’s perspective. Small-sized contract packaging businesses may struggle with keeping pace with evolving regulatory mandates, automation technology, and investments required for improving infrastructure. Moreover, communication gaps and misaligned expectations between pharmaceutical firms and packaging providers can lead to delays and non-compliance issues. These weaknesses can create reputational risks and lower the level of trust, especially in high-value segments like biologics and personalized medicines.

Opportunities: ThOpportunities: There are significant premium opportunities due to the increasing spending on pharmaceutical R&D, the expanding market for generics and biosimilars, and the rising global demand for personalized medicines. The global movement toward green packaging and sustainable supply chains offers opportunities for packaging innovations in the form of biodegradable and recyclable materials. Government initiatives to promote local manufacturing and stringent traceability laws, such as serialization laws in the U.S. and EU, are forcing pharmaceutical companies to seek specialized partners. The Asia-Pacific and Latin American emerging markets also provide untapped growth opportunities, especially for companies that offer cost-effective yet high-quality contracts.

Threats: With theThreats: With the trend toward digitalization, the market will face heightened risks due to disruptions in the raw material supply chain and reasonable increases in cybersecurity costs. so a major challenge is packaging, labeling, and safety regulations evolving in global markets. Furthermore, along with significant competition within the industry for contract packagers, pricing pressures and margin compression may impact future profitability. They may also be Contract packagers may also be susceptible to becoming overly dependent on larger customers or those in specific geographic regions, which could interfere with business continuity during periods of political or economic instability.

Pharmaceutical contract packaging Market Regional Analysis

The pharmaceutical contract packaging market is segmented into various regions, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Here is a brief overview of each region:

North America: The region of North America accounts for the most significant share of contract packaging in pharmaceuticals, due to the sophisticated regulatory environment, significant investments in drug development, and the existence of a relatively mature pharmaceutical industry in North America. The United States has the largest impact with the most recognized pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology, and contract packaging organizations (aka CPOs). Stringent regulation by the U.S. FDA stimulates high-quality packaging practices, such as serialization and anti-counterfeit technologies. Expansion in biologics and specialty drugs, coupled with growing outsourcing of packaging operations, is driving CPOs to enhance capabilities, especially for sterile packaging and cold-chain solutions. Canada also supports market growth through its rising generic drug manufacturing and supportive healthcare policies. Additionally, demand for sustainable and smart packaging formats is rising in this region.

Europe: Europe is a mature market for pharmaceutical contract packaging, underpinned by stringent regulatory norms from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and growing demand for efficient, sustainable, and compliant packaging solutions. Countries like Germany, the UK, Switzerland, and France host numerous pharmaceutical manufacturing hubs, creating consistent outsourcing opportunities. The serializationThe rules for labeling and preventing fake medicines in the area, especially with the Falsified Medicines Directive (FMD), have led to more investment in safe packaging and technology to track products electronically. shift toward biologics and biosimilars is driving demand for sterile high-barrier primary packaging, such as prefilled syringes and glass vials. Europe is also a leader in sustainable packaging efforts with its emphasis on recyclable and lightweight packaging. With its heavily regulated marketplace, elderly population, and cross-border pharmaceutical trading, Europe remains a key market for pharmaceutical contract packagers serving quality-oriented and compliance-conscious buyers.

Asia-Pacific: The Asia-Pacific market is witnessing the fastest growth of pharmaceutical contract packaging market because of the rapidly emerging generics industry, government support, and rising drug exports. India, China, Japan, and South Korea are all becoming global hubs for high-volume, low-cost drug manufacture. This evolution has generated strong demand for contract packaging services in order to fulfitod international supply chains. Besides this, the burgeoning middle-class consumers, enhanced health care access, and rising burden of chronic disease are fueling demand for advanced drug delivery mechanisms and good-quality packaging. Regulatory convergence in economies like China and ASEAN is boosting facilitation of pthe facilitation of pharmaceutical enterprises, which attractsnt. With growing emphasis on automation, compliance with GMP standards, and cold chain logistics development, the Asia-Pacific region is becoming a focus point for global CPOs to realize cost savings, scalability, and access to emerging markets.

LAMEA: The LAMEA region is a developing market for pharmaceutical contract packaging, with significant long-term prospects driven by increasing healthcare spending, changing regulatory environments, and increasing pharmaceutical consumption. Latin America, dominated by Brazil and Mexico, is witnessing local drug manufacturing and export activity, which is driving demand for cost-efficient yet compliant packaging solutions. In the Middle East, nations such as the UAE and Saudi Arabia are making significant investments in local drug production under nationwide healthcare reform initiatives. Africa is gradually opening up with improved access to healthcare, rising demand for primary drugs, and international collaborations fueling local drug production. Differences in regulations and infrastructure issues slow down the pace of growth. However, rising foreign direct investment (FDI), government incentives, and chronic disease rates are driving demand for innovative, safe, and scalable drug packaging solutions, so LAMEA represents a high-growth opportunity frontier for contract packagers through the next several years.

Browse the full "Pharmaceutical Contract Packaging Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Primary Packaging, Secondary Packaging, Tertiary Packaging), By Material (Plastics & Polymers, Paper & Paperboard, Glass, Aluminum Foil, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025–2034" Report





List of the prominent players in the Pharmaceutical Contract Packaging Market:

Amcor plc

BALL CORPORATION

Nipro Corporation

Daito Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Pfizer CentreOne

CELESTICA INC.

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.

WestRock Company

Patheon

Baxter BioPharma Solutions.

Others

The Pharmaceutical Contract Packaging Market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Primary Packaging

Secondary Packaging

Tertiary Packaging

By Material

Plastics & Polymers

Paper & Paperboard

Glass

Aluminum Foil

Others

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

