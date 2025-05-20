Announcing the Opening of Clearview Roofing Farmingdale Next to 1800Bartend

Farmingdale, NY, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

We are excited to announce the grand opening of Clearview Roofing Farmingdale , your new go-to destination for all your roofing and construction needs! Conveniently located next to [1800Bartend](https://www.1800bartendingschool.com) and [Windowrama Farmingdale](https://windowrama.com/our-locations/farmingdale/), our Farmingdale location is set to extend the high-quality services Clearview Roofing has been providing to the Long Island community since 1961.



Why Choose Clearview Roofing?



With over six decades of experience, Clearview Roofing has established itself as a trusted name in the roofing industry. We specialize in a wide range of services including **shingle roofing**, **flat roofing**, **skylight repair and installation**, and **chimney leak solutions**. Our team of expert contractors is dedicated to ensuring that your home stays protected and beautiful.



Comprehensive Construction and Restoration Services



At Clearview Roofing, we understand that roofing issues can be stressful. Whether you’ve experienced damage from a storm or are dealing with a lingering leak, our experts are here to help. We handle all construction and restoration needs to bring your home back to its original condition after a claim or water incident. Our commitment to high-quality workmanship and customer satisfaction sets us apart from the competition.



GAF Certified and High-Quality Products



As a GAF certified contractor, Clearview Roofing installs only the best products available in the market. We take pride in featuring top brands like Velux and Supreme skylights as well as all Firestone Flat Roof products. Whatever your roofing needs are, you can trust us to work with all roofing manufacturers' products to ensure compliance with their specifications and warranty requirements.



Serving Nassau and Suffolk Counties



Clearview Roofing is proudly licensed in both Nassau and Suffolk counties, making us well-equipped to serve the communities of Farmingdale, NY, and beyond. Our knowledgeable staff is ready to provide personalized solutions tailored to your unique needs.



Visit Us Today!



We invite you to visit our new Farmingdale location at:



Clearview Roofing Farmingdale

2233 NY-110, Suite 3

Farmingdale, NY 11735



Conveniently located next to [1800Bartend](https://www.1800bartendingschool.com) and [Windowrama Farmingdale](https://windowrama.com/our-locations/farmingdale/), our friendly team of roofing professionals is here to assist you. Whether you need a simple repair or a complete roofing overhaul, Clearview Roofing is here to provide you with outstanding service and quality you can depend on.



For inquiries, please call us at 631-262-7673 or visit our website at [longislandroofs.com/service-area/farmingdale](https://longislandroofs.com/service-area/farmingdale/). Let Clearview Roofing be your trusted partner in keeping your home safe and sound for many more years to come!

