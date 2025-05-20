Wunder Token Launches, Fueling the Future of Social

Dubai, UAE, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The decentralized social platform goes live with a bold vision for Web3 culture

The internet is about to get a major upgrade.

Wunder, the decentralized social platform built for creators and powered by community, has officially launched its native token, kicking off a new era where users own their identities, earn real rewards, and shape the platforms they actually use.

This isn’t just a token launch. It’s a rallying cry for a generation done with being mined for data, buried by algorithms, and locked out of the value they create. Wunder flips the script, giving the power and the rewards back to the people.

Wunder is built different

Where legacy social platforms extract value, Wunder gives it back. The platform is designed around self-sovereign identity, creator-first economics, and built-in impact mechanisms that support real-world causes. It’s Web3 social, real ownership, no gatekeepers but with the wires hidden and taken to the mass market.

The Wunder token is the heartbeat of that system. It powers access, rewards contribution, and fuels a virtuous cycle where growth benefits the community, not shareholders.

“We’re not just launching a token,” says Wunder CEO Jay Boisvert. “We’re launching a movement — to build the internet we should’ve had all along. One that rewards culture, creativity, and contribution.”

Backed by bold partnerships

Wunder’s TGE is supported by high-profile Web3 partners that bring credibility and firepower to the launch:

Secret Network brings privacy tooling and advanced identity mechanics to Wunder’s user base

brings privacy tooling and advanced identity mechanics to Wunder’s user base Squid Grow , a top community-led project, helps expand reach across DeFi-native audiences

, a top community-led project, helps expand reach across DeFi-native audiences Silent Swap ensures seamless, gasless on-ramps that make Web3 invisible to the user

Together, these partners help Wunder blend cultural credibility with real technical utility — and signal a serious commitment to building something that lasts.

Hype meets momentum

Even before launch, Wunder has been catching serious attention. Coverage from BBC News, The Financial Times, and The London Times has spotlighted Wunder’s mission to rebuild the social web with user ownership at the core.

The numbers back it up:

76,000+ usernames reserved

22,000+ creators signed up

Celebrity backers and legacy investors

Partnerships with major media and Web3 platforms

And a series of high-profile AMAs, including Crypto Townhall — the largest space on X



The TGE isn’t just a milestone. It’s a moment.

This is just the beginning

Wunder is rolling out a major marketing push around TGE, including online banners across top crypto media, 4chan Business & Finance ads, Telegram promotions, and even out-of-home placements in Las Vegas and outside SpaceX HQ — all amplified across socials.

It’s loud. It’s culture-first. And it’s just getting started.

With community townhalls, creator contests, and built-in incentives that reward users for showing up and contributing, Wunder is building the blueprint for a better online world.

The token is live. The future is social.



Welcome to Wunder.

Website: https://www.wunder.social/

Tokenomics: https://wunder-1.gitbook.io/wunder/tokenomics/tokenomics

WhitePaper: https://wunder-1.gitbook.io/wunder

X: https://x.com/wunder_social

TG: https://t.me/wundersocial

