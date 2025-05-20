Pixalate Releases Q1 2025 EMEA SSP Market Share Rankings for CTV, Mobile Apps, & Web: Sovrn Leads in the UK (55%) on Amazon Fire TV, Verve No. 1 in Apple App Store (39%) in Ukraine, & Seedtag No. 1 on Web (45%) in Spain

According to Pixalate's research, Google AdExchange has the most prominent web SSP market share in Ukraine(51%); Verve ranked No. 1 for Google Play Store apps in the United Kingdom (UK) (43%), Germany (46%), Spain (18%), France (43%), Ukraine (58%), and the Netherlands (37%), while TopOn leads for Apple App Store apps in France (54%)

London, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixalate, a leading global platform for ad fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics, today released the Q1 2025 EMEA Supply-Side Platform (SSP) Market Share Reports for the United Kingdom, France, Spain, Ukraine, Netherlands, and Germany. The reports reveal SSP market share across Connected TV (CTV), mobile apps, and the web.

The report rankings incorporate sellers within the SupplyChain Object (SCO), meaning all sellers involved in the sale of an impression receive market share credit (i.e., in the case of reselling).

In addition to the United Kingdom, France, Spain, Ukraine, Netherlands, and Germany reports, Pixalate also released SSP market share rankings for the United States (U.S.), Canada, Mexico, Brazil, China, Japan, Australia, Singapore, and India.


Web SSP Market Share Leaders in EMEA


RankUKGermanySpainFranceUkraineNetherlands
1Google AdExchange (22%)Google AdExchange (21%)Seedtag (45%)TripleLift Inc. (16%)Google AdExchange (51%)Seedtag (24%)
2TripleLift Inc. (11%)AdaptMX (8%)Google AdExchange (18%)Actirise (16%)Notsy B.V. (23%)Google Ad Exchange (17%)
3Index Exchange(7%)Xandr Monetize (7%)AdaptMX (5%)Google Ad Exchange (10%)Adagio (11%)Mediavine(10%)




Mobile App SSP Market Share Leaders in EMEA

Google Play Store

RankUKGermanySpainFranceUkraineNetherlands
1Verve (43%)Verve (46%)Verve (18%)Verve (43%)Verve (58%)Verve (37%)
2LiftOff (9%)InMobi (11%)Google AdExchange (16%)InMobi (11%)Algorix (16%)Google AdExchange (15%)
3Bidmachine (9%)Bidmachine (9%)InMobi (13%)Liftoff (9%)Google AdExchange (9%)InMobi (15%)




Apple App Store

RankUKGermanySpainFranceUkraineNetherlands
1Google AdExchange (40%)Google AdExchange (34%)Google AdExchange (40%)TopOn (54%)Verve (39%)Google AdExchange (42%)
2OpenX (24%)OpenX (17%)Magnite (22%)Digital Turbine (48%)Google AdExchange (20%)OpenX (30%)
3Magnite (22%)Verve (16%)LoopMe (15%)AdMixer (13%)InMobi (20%)Mintegral (19%)





CTV SSP Market Share Leaders in EMEA


Amazon Fire TV

RankUKGermany
1Sovrn (55%)TripleLift Inc. (36%)
2Unity Technologies (21%)Wurl (24%)
3LoopMe (20%)Mycast (15%)




Samsung Smart TV

RankGermany
1Wurl (60%
2TripleLift Inc. (17%)
3OpenX (9%)



To compile the research in this series, Pixalate's data science team analyzed over 2.4 billion CTV impressions across 5,000+ Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung Smart TV, and Apple TV Store apps, over 17.7 billion mobile impressions across over 300,000+ apps from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store (including apps deemed delisted by Pixalate), and over 4.6 billion impressions on desktop and mobile web traffic in March 2025 to reveal the regional ranking of SSPs for open programmatic ads sold.

Download the SSP Market Share Reports


About Pixalate


Pixalate is a global platform specializing in privacy compliance, ad fraud prevention, and digital ad supply chain data intelligence. Founded in 2012, Pixalate is trusted by regulators, data researchers, advertisers, publishers, ad tech platforms, and financial analysts across the Connected TV (CTV), mobile app, and website ecosystems. Pixalate is accredited by the MRC for the detection and filtration of Sophisticated Invalid Traffic (SIVT). pixalate.com


