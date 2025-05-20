Seattle Humane Brings Community Together for Tuxes & Tails 2025

Bellevue, Washington, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seattle Humane highlighted their lifesaving work once again during their annual Tuxes & Tails fundraising gala on Saturday, May 17, and the community responded generously by pushing the nonprofit pet resource and adoption center past their $1.5 million goal.

The outpouring of support comes at a critical time as Seattle Humane gears up for a long kitten season and an increase in requests for assistance from pet owners that occur every summer. Following a year of transition and new leadership in 2024, Seattle Humane has come out more capable of strengthening the human-animal bond than ever before.

Seattle Humane has evolved over the past decade into more than just an animal shelter, but also a resource center that serves nearly 100,000 pets and the people who love them every year. They provide lifesaving rescue transfers of pets from overcrowded and disaster-struck shelters and rescues, thousands of low-cost public spay/neuter surgeries through their Schuler Family Medical Center, temporary foster through the SPOT program for pet owners experiencing life emergencies, a Pet Food Bank that provides roughly one million meals each year and dedicated funds established to support pet owners facing financial hardship.

“Tuxes & Tails is an amazing opportunity for Seattle Humane to bring supporters together every year and show them how their gifts are making an incredible impact on pets here in the shelter and out in the community,” said Seattle Humane Executive Director Jessie Swisher Spiers. “In one night, our guests get a glimpse of the exceptional care and services our brilliant staff and dedicated volunteers provide for tens of thousands of animals each year. To see this work in action every day at the shelter is truly incredible and the best part of my job!”

Nearly 80 percent of Seattle Humane’s $15 million operating budget comes directly from donations, and the Tuxes & Tails gala is their largest fundraising event of the year. The organization is continuing to diversify and grow their programs and services to increase revenue after several years of operating costs outpacing donations.

“With so much economic uncertainty in the world right now, it is even more inspiring that this group of donors gave so generously to ensure Seattle Humane has the resources to keep answering those calls for help from our most vulnerable populations. We are deeply grateful,” Swisher Spiers said.

PHOTOS: https://photos.seattlehumane.org/Tuxes-Tails-2025/Tuxes-Tails-2025-Media-Share

