HTTPeak Launches “Lazy Admin,” an AI Solution That Saves Costs and Staff Hours, empowering business users with data insights and analysis in seconds, all via natural language

NEW YORK, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HTTPeak, a thriving software company, has recently introduced Lazy Admin, an advanced yet simple AI-powered reporting and data analysis tool designed for Salesforce and custom applications. This cutting-edge solution helps users to generate reports and insights in seconds using natural language, significantly reducing the time and effort required for data insights and getting deeper analysis.

This solution delivers a wide range of benefits designed to drive efficiency and smarter decision-making across the organization. It helps businesses save on costs and staff hours, while delivering faster insights—enabling teams to know more in less time. Users can explore the same data from multiple perspectives within seconds, empowering them to make informed decisions with confidence.

With built-in data protection, seamless integration capabilities with external databases beyond Salesforce, and the ability to offer API access for partner apps, the solution not only strengthens internal operations but also extends its value across the tech ecosystem. Its intuitive interface makes it a cakewalk for everyone, regardless of technical expertise. Additionally, it can be trained to understand company-specific language and workflows, acting as a personalized data assistant—offering the power of a dedicated staff member at a fraction of the cost.

HTTPeak's launch of Lazy Admin marks a significant milestone in the company's mission to streamline business operations through AI-driven solutions. Mustafa Parekh, Founder of HTTPeak, notes, "Our goal with Lazy Admin is to democratize access to data insights, making it possible for anyone in the organization to analyze and understand their data without needing extensive technical expertise."

This approach aligns with the growing trend of AI adoption in business operations, where companies increasingly seek to leverage technology to enhance efficiency and decision-making.

Lazy Admin is built on advanced algorithms that comprehend human language, allowing users to fetch reports and data insights quickly and efficiently. It not only organizes the data, but also helps to understand it much clearer by using a variety of visual charts. The tool supports both standard and custom Salesforce objects, enabling users to search data from leads, contacts, accounts, opportunities, and more. With the capability to get trained on the organization's internal acronyms and business language, it enhances user interactions to feel more conversational, enabling an even more seamless and human-like experience for business users.

For example, businesses can use Lazy Admin to analyze revenue segmented by stages or months or track cases closed by weeks, providing actionable insights that inform strategic decisions. The AI-powered Data Talk feature further enhances the analysis process by providing strategic recommendations and key takeaways, such as highlighting both strengths and areas for improvement, providing a clear understanding of current performance and future potential.

It analyzes the overall trajectory of the business or dataset, offering strategic recommendations to optimize outcomes. Beyond just what's visible in the data, it also considers external contributing factors—those not directly present in the dataset but highly relevant to the industry context and nature of the information. As a result, the insights generated support more effective, data-informed decision-making across the organization.

In 2024, the software industry experienced significant growth driven by AI and cloud technologies. As businesses increasingly adopt AI solutions to enhance operational efficiency, tools like Lazy Admin are about to play a critical role. Mustafa Parekh emphasizes, "The integration of AI into business operations is not just about technology; it's about empowering leaders with the insights they need to drive growth and innovation." This integration is particularly important in today's business environment, where timely and accurate data analysis can differentiate between success and stagnation.

Lazy Admin offers a range of subscription options through quote-based pricing tailored to each organization’s unique needs. With features like inline record editing, custom object support, and premium customer service, the tool is designed to be both cost-effective and scalable. As adoption grows, the team remains focused on turning strong interest into long-term customer relationships.

As the demand for AI-powered solutions continues to rise, HTTPeak is well positioned to capitalize on this trend. Mustafa Parekh adds, "We are committed to continuously improving Lazy Admin, ensuring it remains at the forefront of AI innovation in the Salesforce ecosystem." This commitment to innovation is crucial in a dynamic market, where staying ahead of technological advancements is key to maintaining competitive advantage.

Businesses interested in Lazy Admin can initiate the onboarding process through Salesforce AppExchange. Rather than a simple self-installation, the Lazy Admin team works closely with each organization to ensure a smooth and impactful implementation. This guided approach reflects our belief that businesses benefit from tailored support when adopting AI solutions. With the dynamic pricing customized to meet specific needs and usage patterns, Lazy Admin empowers organizations to maximize their Salesforce investment through seamless integration and powerful data analysis—without requiring deep technical expertise.

