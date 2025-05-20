Currenc Group Inc. Announces First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

SINGAPORE, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Currenc Group Inc. (Nasdaq: CURR) (“Currenc” or the “Company”), a fintech pioneer empowering financial institutions worldwide with artificial intelligence (AI) solutions, today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.

First Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights

  • Total Processing Value (TPV) through Tranglo was US$1.30 billion for the first quarter of 2025, decreasing by 3.7% year-over-year. Total number of transactions decreased to 2.77 million for the first quarter of 2025 from 2.94 million for the same period of 2024. The decline in TPV was mainly due to the decline in business volume from the Hong Kong market.
  • Total revenues excluding TNG Asia and GEA1 were US$10.0 million for the first quarter of 2025, representing a year-over-year decrease of 11.5%, primarily due to the 23.1% decline in global airtime revenue.
   For the three-month period ended March 31, 
   2025  2024 
   $  $ 
   (dollars in thousands) 
 Remittance revenue excluding TNG Asia & GEA  4,583   5,025 
          
 Global Airtime Revenue  2,022   2,573 
 Indonesian Airtime Revenue  3,437   3,742 
 Total Revenue excluding TNG Asia & GEA  10,042   11,340 
          
  • Total remittance revenues excluding TNG Asia and GEA, i.e., remittance revenues contributed by Tranglo, were US$4.6 million for the first quarter of 2025, down 8% year-over-year. The decline in remittance revenue was mainly due to a decrease in remittance revenue from the Hong Kong market. Tranglo’s overall take rate declined to 0.35% in the first quarter of 2025 from 0.37% in the same period of 2024.
  • Currenc’s global airtime transfer revenues were US$2.0 million for the first quarter of 2025, representing a year-over-year decrease of 23.1%. The growing availability of free Wi-Fi in Southeast Asian countries, especially Malaysia and Indonesia, has led to declining demand for Malaysia-Indonesia airtime transfers, resulting in a decline in global airtime business in the first quarter of 2025. As Currenc expects this trend to continue in Southeast Asian markets, the Company’s management plans to deemphasize airtime transfer and reallocate its resources and capital to expand its new AI product offerings.
  • Total direct costs of revenue were US$6.9 million for the first quarter of 2025, representing a year-over-year decrease of 20.7%.
  • The direct payout rate for Tranglo’s remittance business was 0.13% for the first quarter of 2025, flat compared to 0.12% for the same period of 2024. Currenc’s overall gross profit margin ratio for the first quarter of 2025 was 31.8%, compared to 33.6% for the same period of 2024.
  • Total operating expenses increased to $7.5 million for the first quarter of 2025 from $5.8 million for the same period of 2024. The increase was mainly due to expenses of $2.2 million in recognition of the incentive shares granted to employees upon the completion of the INFINT SPAC merger.

    As Currenc divested TNG Asia and GEA in August and July 2024, respectively, its operating costs now reflect the operating costs of Tranglo, WalletKu and the Company’s headquarters only. Also, with the rollout of its new AI initiatives, Currenc incurred $0.5 million in operating costs related to these new businesses in the first quarter of 2025. The new AI businesses are expected to contribute incrementally to revenues and positively impact EBITDA in 2025.

    • Tranglo’s operating costs for the first quarter of 2025 were $3.2 million, representing an increase of 14% from $2.8 million in the same period of 2024.
    • WalletKu’s operating costs were $0.2 million for the first quarter of 2025, as compared to $0.4 million for the same period of 2024.
    • Professional fees and director fees were $0.8 million and $0.6 million for the first quarter of 2025, respectively.
  • Other income totaled $1.0 million for the first quarter of 2025, mainly contributed by Tranglo.
  • EBITDA analysis
 For the three-month period ended March 31, 2025 Tranglo  WalletKu  TNG
Asia 
and GEA		  Headquarters
and
adjustments		  Group
 Total		 
   (dollars in thousands) 
 Net income (loss)  1,160   (136)  -   (5,511)  (4,487)
                      
 Add:                    
 Income tax expenses  141   -   -   (93)  48 
 Interest expense, net  21   -   -   1,066   1,087 
 EBIT  1,322   (136)  -   (4,538)  (3,352)
 Depreciation and amortization  -   -   -   -   554 
 EBITDA  1,322   (136)  -   (4,538)  (2,798)
                      
  • The Company’s total EBITDA for the first quarter of 2025 was a loss of $2.8 million.
  • Tranglo and WalletKu’s combined EBITDA for the first quarter of 2025 was $1.2 million.
  • TNG Asia and GEA’s combined losses had no impact on the Company’s results from the fourth quarter of 2024 onwards as they were divested before the completion of the de-SPAC merger.
  • Headquarters expenses and adjustments recorded an EBIT loss of $4.5 million, mainly contributed by:

    • $2.2 million in “Operating Expenses” in recognition of the incentive shares granted upon completion of the de-SPAC merger.
    • $0.8 million for professional fees.
 For the three-month period ended March 31, 2024 Tranglo  WalletKu  TNG
Asia
and GEA		  Headquarters
and
adjustments		  Group
Total		 
   (dollars in thousands) 
 Net income (loss)  1,070   (123)  (1,039)  (2,540)  (2,632)
                      
 Add:                    
 Income tax expenses  163   -   -   (92)  71 
 Interest expense, net  -   -   242   1,069   1,311 
 EBIT  1,233   (123)  (797)  (1,563)  (1,250)
 Depreciation and amortization  -   -   -   -   1,016 
 EBITDA  1,233   (123)  (797)  (1,563)  (234)
                      
  • Net loss was US$4.5 million for the first quarter of 2025, primarily driven by the net loss of $5.5 million incurred by headquarters and adjustments.

Management Comments
"As demand for digital remittance continues to grow steadily, intensified market competition is compressing pricing," said Alex Kong, Founder and Executive Chairman of Currenc. "Against this backdrop, we strove to maintain Tranglo’s healthy take rate while delivering TPV of US $1.30 billion in the first quarter of 2025, underscoring the strength of our core remittance platform and our disciplined strategic execution. Looking ahead, we are positioning Currenc for higher‑margin growth through two key initiatives: scaling our AI product offerings and expanding our remittance services into major corridors. We believe this combination of broader reach and AI‑driven innovation will support a more diversified revenue base and a structurally stronger bottom line."

Ronnie Hui, Chief Executive Officer of Currenc, commented, "While softer airtime demand weighed on our total revenues, our remittance business remained resilient amid a competitive environment in the first quarter of 2025, supporting a combined EBITDA for Tranglo and WalletKu of US $1.2 million. We are reallocating capital toward accelerating our AI initiatives and building higher‑margin remittance corridors to boost product value and operational scale, priming the Company for quality growth throughout the year. We also enhanced cost management and maintained Tranglo's payout rate at 0.13%. Operating expenses rose to US $7.5 million, primarily due to a one‑time US $2.2 million share‑based incentive linked to the de‑SPAC merger, as well as costs related to our new AI initiatives. Outside of these expenses, our headquarters’ operating costs remained broadly stable. Going forward, this strengthened bottom line will allow us to invest in AI-driven growth while maintaining financial discipline."

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement the Company’s consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, it uses EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure as described below, to understand and evaluate its core operating performance. This non-GAAP financial measure, which may differ from similarly titled measures used by other companies, is presented to enhance investors’ overall understanding of the Company’s financial performance and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

EBITDA is defined as net loss before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization. Currenc believes that EBITDA provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating its operating results. This non-GAAP financial measure eliminates the impact of items that Currenc does not consider indicative of the performance of its business. While Currenc believes that this non-GAAP financial measure is useful in evaluating its business, this information should be considered supplemental in nature and is not meant as a substitute for the related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.

About Currenc Group Inc.
Currenc Group Inc. (Nasdaq: CURR) is a fintech pioneer dedicated to transforming global financial services through artificial intelligence (AI). The Company empowers financial institutions worldwide with comprehensive AI solutions, including SEAMLESS AI Call Centre and other AI-powered Agents designed to reduce costs, increase efficiency and boost customer satisfaction for banks, insurance, telecommunications companies, government agencies and other financial institutions. The Company’s digital remittance platform also enables e-wallets, remittance companies, and corporations to provide real-time, 24/7 global payment services, advancing financial access across underserved communities.

For additional information, please refer to the Currenc website https://www.currencgroup.com and the annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “target,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “continue,” “is/are likely to” or other similar expressions. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties, or factors is included in the Company’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

Investor & Media Contact
Currenc Group Investor Relations
Email: investors@currencgroup.com

SOURCE: Currenc Group Inc.

 
CURRENC GROUP INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
 
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
 
  Three months ended March 31, 
  2025  2024 
  US$  US$ 
Revenue  10,055,569   13,104,123 
         
Cost of revenue  (6,854,172)  (8,696,562)
Gross profit  3,201,397   4,407,561 
Selling expenses  -   (3,987)
         
General and administrative expenses  (7,522,252)  (5,824,208)
         
Loss from operations  (4,320,855)  (1,420,634)
Finance costs, net  (1,087,313)  (1,311,363)
Other income  969,691   189,735 
Other expenses  (402)  (19,137)
         
Loss before income tax  (4,438,879)  (2,561,399)
Income tax expense  (48,479)  (70,529)
         
Net loss  (4,487,358)  (2,631,928)
Net income attributable to non-controlling interests  (187,000)  (403,056)
         
Net loss attributable to Currenc Group Inc.  (4,674,358)  (3,034,984)
         
Net loss per share, basic and diluted (1) $(0.13) $(0.09)
         
Shares used in net loss per share computation, basic and diluted (1)  35,374,891   33,980,753 
         
Other comprehensive loss:        
Foreign currency translation adjustments  171,532   368,135 
         
Total comprehensive loss  (4,315,826)  (2,263,793)
Total comprehensive loss (income) attributable to non-controlling interests  (228,069)  (407,798)
Total comprehensive loss attributable to Currenc Group Inc.  (4,543,895)  (2,671,591)
 
(1) Retrospectively restated to reflect Reverse Recapitalization


CURRENC GROUP INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
 
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)
 
  March 31,
2025		  December 31,
2024		 
   US$   US$ 
ASSETS        
Current assets:        
Cash and cash equivalents  62,300,298   63,821,397 
Restricted cash  40,978   40,742 
Accounts receivable, net  2,103,924   2,115,681 
Other financial assets  3,171,000   - 
Amounts due from related parties  449,094   560,823 
Prepayments, receivables and other assets  25,874,112   20,948,216 
Total current assets  93,939,406   87,486,859 
Non-current assets:        
Equipment and software, net  1,118,661   1,055,520 
Right-of-use asset  294,965   349,240 
Intangible assets  3,000,978   3,386,117 
Goodwill  12,059,428   12,059,428 
Deferred tax assets  344,291   342,822 
Total non-current assets:  16,818,323   17,193,127 
Total assets  110,757,729   104,679,986 
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ DEFICIT        
Current liabilities:        
Borrowings  20,128,362   20,150,058 
Receivable factoring  480,225   258,415 
Other financial liabilities  3,329,550   - 
Accounts payable, accruals and other payables  51,411,453   55,329,740 
Amounts due to related parties  76,472,666   67,697,074 
Convertible bonds  1,750,000   1,750,000 
Lease liabilities  177,505   171,909 
Total current liabilities:  153,749,761   145,357,196 
Non-current liabilities:        
Deferred tax liabilities  784,479   876,912 
Employee benefit obligation  39,259   45,289 
Lease liabilities  111,833   156,647 
Total non-current liabilities:  935,571   1,078,848 
Total liabilities  154,685,332   146,436,044 
         
Commitments and contingencies (Note 10)        
         
Shareholders’ deficit:        
Ordinary shares (US$0.0001 par value; 550,000,000 shares authorized 46,527,999 and 46,527,999 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively) (1)  4,653   4,653 
Additional paid-in capital (1)  67,797,587   65,638,838 
Accumulated deficit  (136,197,260)  (131,522,902)
Accumulated other Comprehensive Loss  7,873   (108,122)
Total shareholders’ deficit attributable to Currenc Group Inc.  (68,387,147)  (65,987,533)
Non-controlling interests  24,459,544   24,231,475 
Total deficit  (43,927,603)  (41,756,058)
Total liabilities and shareholders’ deficit  110,757,729   104,679,986 
 
(1) Retrospectively restated to reflect Reverse Recapitalization


CURRENC GROUP INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
 
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)
 
  Three months ended March 31, 
  2025  2024 
  US$  US$ 
Cash flows from operating activities:        
Net loss  (4,487,358)  (2,631,928)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:        
Non-cash expense for Share-based compensation  2,158,749   - 
Depreciation of equipment and software  123,799   142,518 
Depreciation of right-of-use assets  53,712   41,981 
Amortization of intangible assets  385,139   831,392 
Deferred income taxes  (92,426)  54,704 
Disposal of fixed assets  401   - 
Unrealized foreign exchange gain  328,269   (124,690)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:        
Accounts receivable  33,923   (110,270)
Prepayments, receivables and other assets  (4,918,772)  9,477,057 
Escrow money payable  -   218,542 
Client money payable  -   146,847 
Accounts payable, accruals and other payables  (4,068,655)  (7,014,740)
Interest payable on convertible bonds  -   952,736 
Amount due from a director  729,198   - 
Amount due to Immediate holding company  23,766   - 
Amounts due from related parties  (3,652)  - 
Amounts due to related parties  8,245,995   (2,205,121)
Net cash used in operating activities  (1,487,912)  (220,972)
         
Cash flows from investing activities:        
Decrease in short-term investments  -   615 
Purchases of property, plant and equipment  (175,158)  (12,058)
Proceeds received from disposal of PPE  596   - 
Net cash used in investing activities  (174,562)  (11,443)
         
Cash flows from financing activities:        
Proceeds from borrowings  -   639,210 
Repayment of borrowings  -   (95,742)
Proceeds from receivable factoring  433,287   586,789 
Repayment of receivable factoring  (218,974)  (610,559)
Payment of principal elements of lease liabilities  (65,286)  (46,295)
Payment of interest elements of lease liabilities  (7,416)  (2,952)
Net cash generated from/(used in) financing activities  141,611   470,451 
         
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents  (1,520,863)  238,036 
Cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and escrow money receivable at beginning of the period  63,862,139   58,960,384 
Cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and escrow money receivable at end of the period  62,341,276   59,198,420 
         
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:        
Income taxes paid  (140,905)  (15,825)
Interest paid  (48,773)  (346,270)


CURRENC GROUP INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
 
EBITDA Analysis for the First Quarter of 2025 and 2024
 
For the three-month period ended March 31, 2025 Tranglo  WalletKu  TNG Asia and GEA  Headquarters and adjustments  Group Total 
  (dollars in thousands) 
Net income (loss)  1,160   (136)  -   (5,511)  (4,487)
                     
Add:                    
Income tax expenses  141   -   -   (93)  48 
Interest expense, net  21   -   -   1,066   1,087 
EBIT  1,322   (136)  -   (4,538)  (3,352)
Depreciation and amortization  -   -   -   -   554 
EBITDA  1,322   (136)  -   (4,538)  (2,798)


For the three-month period ended March 31, 2024 Tranglo  WalletKu  TNG Asia and GEA  Headquarters and adjustments  Group Total 
  (dollars in thousands) 
Net income (loss)  1,070   (123)  (1,039)  (2,540)  (2,632)
                     
Add:                    
Income tax expenses  163   -   -   (92)  71 
Interest expense, net  -   -   242   1,069   1,311 
EBIT  1,233   (123)  (797)  (1,563)  (1,250)
Depreciation and amortization  -   -   -   -   1,016 
EBITDA  1,233   (123)  (797)  (1,563)  (234)
                     

1 TNG Asia and GEA were divested in August 2024 and July 2024, respectively.
2 Tranglo maintained a positive EBITDA for the first quarter of 2025 and 2024.
3 Tranglo and WalletKu maintained a combined positive EBITDA for the first quarter of 2025 and 2024.

____________________________________
1 Currenc divested TNG Asia and GEA in August 2024 and July 2024, respectively. As such, from the fourth quarter of 2024 onward, only Tranglo’s (digital remittance and global airtime transfer businesses) and WalletKu’s (Indonesian airtime business) results will be consolidated and reported in the Company’s financial statements.


