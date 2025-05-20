CooperCompanies’ 2024 Sustainability Report Showcases Efforts that Benefit People and the Planet

SAN RAMON, Calif., May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CooperCompanies (“Cooper”) (Nasdaq: COO), a leading medical device company, published its 2024 Sustainability Report. The report showcases the company’s initiatives to foster positive change for both people and the planet and provides expanded and updated sustainability performance data.

In 2024, CooperCompanies maintained strong partnerships to reduce its plastic footprint, earned a number of sustainability certifications, and supported employee growth with significant investments in learning and development programs for employees.

“Our 2024 Sustainability Report reflects Cooper’s commitment to help people experience life’s beautiful moments while benefiting people and the planet,” said Al White, Cooper’s President and CEO.

The report is guided by multiple frameworks for evaluating sustainability performance, with continued alignment to the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Standards, a leading investor-focused sustainability reporting framework.

Read more in the Cooper 2024 Sustainability Report.

About CooperCompanies

CooperCompanies (Nasdaq: COO) is a leading global medical device company focused on helping people experience life’s beautiful moments through its two business units, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. CooperVision is a trusted leader in the contact lens industry, helping to improve the way people see each day. CooperSurgical is a leading fertility and women’s healthcare company dedicated to putting time on the side of women, babies, and families at the healthcare moments that matter most. Headquartered in San Ramon, CA, CooperCompanies has a workforce of more than 16,000, sells products in over 130 countries, and positively impacts over fifty million lives each year. For more information, please visit www.coopercos.com.

