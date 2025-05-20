F&M Bank Announces Resignation of Board Member Jo Ellen Hornish

ARCHBOLD, Ohio, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- F&M Bank (“F&M”), an Archbold, Ohio-based bank owned by Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: FMAO), today announced that Jo Ellen Hornish has resigned from the Company’s Board of Directors following its May 20, 2025, board meeting.

Since 2013, Mrs. Hornish has served as a valued member of the Board, contributing her business acumen and leadership experience to the Company’s strategic vision. Her insights, particularly in the transportation and manufacturing industries, along with her service on the Audit Committee and the Corporate Governance and Nominating Committee, have helped guide the Bank through important growth and development phases.

“On behalf of the entire Board and executive leadership team, I want to extend our deepest thanks to Jo Ellen for her dedication to F&M,” said Lars Eller, President and CEO of F&M Bank. “Her guidance and steady leadership have been instrumental in shaping the success we enjoy today. We are sincerely grateful for the time, talent, and energy she has devoted to the Board and the communities we serve.”

Mrs. Hornish, President and CEO of several Defiance, Ohio -based companies, brought a wealth of corporate and community leadership experience to the Board. Her commitment to both local and national philanthropic efforts is also a testament to her deep-rooted values and community spirit.

F&M extends its sincere gratitude to Mrs. Hornish and wishes her continued success in her future endeavors.

About F&M Bank:

F&M Bank is a local independent community bank that has been serving its communities since 1897. F&M Bank provides commercial banking, retail banking and other financial services. Our locations are in Butler, Champaign, Fulton, Defiance, Hancock, Henry, Lucas, Shelby, Williams, and Wood counties in Ohio. In Northeast Indiana, we have offices located in Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Jay, Steuben and Wells counties. The Michigan footprint includes Oakland County, and we have Loan Production Offices in Troy, Michigan; Muncie, Indiana; and Perrysburg and Bryan, Ohio.

Safe harbor statement

