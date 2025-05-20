Meritage Homes Extends Partnership with Operation Homefront, Donating Two Mortgage-Free Homes to Military Families in Colorado and North Carolina

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meritage Homes has extended its partnership with Operation Homefront’s Permanent Homes for Veterans Program to donate two brand new, mortgage-free homes for veteran families in Colorado Springs, Colorado and Raleigh, North Carolina. This marks the Company’s 12th year partnering with the organization and 22 total donations to date.

“We are honored to deliver new homes to deserving military families who have given so much to our country. It’s a privilege for us to help them achieve a fresh start to a new future and build roots in their communities,” shares Phillippe Lord, CEO of Meritage Homes. “Thank you to our employees and trade partners for their time and effort. We’re proud to continue our long-standing partnership with Operation Homefront and look forward to welcoming this year’s recipients into their new, mortgage-free Meritage homes.”

The new homes will be in the Lorson Ranch community located in Colorado Springs, CO and in the River Glen community in Angier, NC. Both homes offer an open-concept floorplan with designer-curated interiors and energy-efficient features, including ENERGY STAR® appliances, a multispeed HVAC system, and spray-foam insulation. Each house is also outfitted with a smart home suite that gives homeowners the ability to set the thermostat, control security devices and more through a convenient app.

This year’s recipients will be announced in September and presented the keys at ceremonies in November around Veterans Day.

“We are grateful for Meritage Homes’ unwavering commitment to our mission to build strong, stable and secure military families,” said Rear Adm. Alan Reyes, US Navy (Ret.), Operation Homefront President & CEO. “Each family receives more than a house, they are being given a place to call home, where they can gather to establish new traditions, create beautiful memories and realize life-changing dreams with generational impact.”

For more information about the Meritage’s partnership with Operation Homefront, please visit: https://www.meritagehomes.com/operation-homefront.

About Meritage Homes Corporation:

Meritage is the fifth-largest public homebuilder in the United States, based on homes closed in 2024. The Company offers energy-efficient and affordable entry-level and first move-up homes. Operations span across Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Tennessee, Texas, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

Meritage has delivered almost 200,000 homes in its 40-year history, and has a reputation for its distinctive style, quality construction, and award-winning customer experience. The Company is an industry leader in energy-efficient homebuilding, an eleven-time recipient of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year for Sustained Excellence Award and Residential New Construction Market Leader Award, as well as a four-time recipient of the EPA's Indoor airPLUS Leader Award.

For more information, visit www.meritagehomes.com.

About Operation Homefront:

Operation Homefront is a national nonprofit organization whose mission is to build strong, stable, and secure military families so that they can thrive – not simply struggle to get by – in the communities they have worked so hard to protect. Recognized for superior performance by leading independent charity oversight groups, 83 percent of Operation Homefront expenditures go directly to programs that support tens of thousands of military families each year. Operation Homefront provides critical financial assistance, transitional and permanent housing, and family support services to prevent short-term needs from turning into chronic, long-term struggles. Thanks to the generosity of our donors and the support from thousands of volunteers, Operation Homefront proudly serves America’s military families. For more information, visit OperationHomefront.org.

