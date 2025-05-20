JOSTENS® EPIC SCHOOL REVAMP™ CONTEST HOLDS 2nd ANNUAL REVEAL

Fontana, Calif., May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cheers echoed throughout Chaparral Academy of Technology (CHAT) as students, faculty, families and neighbors gathered for the highly anticipated Jostens Epic School Revamp reveal. As part of their grand-prize package, a campus transformation and identity refresh through Jostens SchoolMark® was enthusiastically welcomed by the entire school community.

The festivities began outdoors with a curtain-drop unveiling purple and teal murals across the school’s front. The artwork showcased their updated mascot, CHAT the Roadrunner, and school tagline, Leave Your Mark. Before the excitement moved indoors, the crowd took in the colorful upgrades at every turn, including a decked-out main office, decals on nearly every door, countless banners and sprawling installations around the playground. Once the energetic rally began inside, CHAT staff unveiled additional murals showcasing each of the school’s four houses, and students led the room in reciting their new school chant. Principal Tim McCaffrey elaborated on the school’s inspiring new motto, Leave Your Mark, encouraging kindness and authenticity daily at CHAT and beyond. The celebration continued with fun-filled games, heartfelt videos and a surprise appearance by CHAT the Roadrunner — decked out in his brand-new mascot suit — to end the event on a high note.

Beyond the visual and identity transformations, the Jostens Renaissance®-inspired academic pep rally served as an important opportunity to recognize the individuals who make CHAT special. Students were called forward to receive awards for their achievements, while several educators and faculty were applauded for the many ways they make a difference and positively impact their school’s culture.

Jostens will host numerous CHAT leaders at the 2025 Jostens Renaissance Global Conference this June in San Diego. The three-day event will give staff the chance to connect with educators from across the country and equip their team with practical strategies to improve educator morale, academic achievement and character development to implement at CHAT this upcoming year.

Tim McCaffrey, the Principal at Chaparral Academy of Technology, shared, “Jostens Renaissance literally changed my life. It changed how I view my scholars. I knew I wanted to create a school that kids immensely loved and wanted to run to. It shaped the principal I am today, and it’s been a dream to work with the entire Jostens team.”

John Jenson, the Director of SchoolMark at Jostens, stated, “Tim puts the epic in Epic School Revamp. He is a walking example of how to Leave Your Mark every single day.”

Principal Tim McCaffrey and CHAT staff fully embraced the process and were excited to collaborate with the Jostens team. With the revamp now complete, Jostens looks forward to seeing how the new environment supports growth, connection and opportunity for the future of CHAT and generations of Roadrunners to come.

ABOUT JOSTENS

Jostens, a trusted partner within the academic and achievement space, provides products and services that help its customers celebrate meaningful milestones. The company’s product assortment includes yearbooks, publications, custom-crafted jewelry and consumer goods that serve the K-12, collegiate and professional sports markets. Jostens was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minn. Visit jostens.com for more information.

ABOUT JOSTENS RENAISSANCE EDUCATION

Jostens Renaissance Education is a framework for building a culture where teachers love their jobs and students thrive in school. Renaissance helps schools across the country achieve tangible results through strengthening educator morale, academic achievement and character development. Founded in 1988 and based in Minneapolis, Minn., for more information visit www.jostensrenaissance.com.

