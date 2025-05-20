NOVAGOLD Announces Election of Directors and Voting Results from 2025 Virtual Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

  • A total of 275,809,182 or 82.41% of the Company’s issued and outstanding shares were represented at the Meeting
  • All three proposals to shareholders were approved, including the election of all director nominees
  • During the 2025 proxy season, NOVAGOLD placed outreach calls to shareholders holding approximately 89.92% of the Company’s issued and outstanding common shares entitled to vote

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NOVAGOLD RESOURCES INC. (“NOVAGOLD” or the “Company”) (NYSE American, TSX: NG) is pleased to announce the detailed voting results on the items of business considered at its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on May 15, 2025 (the “Meeting”). All proposals were approved and all director nominees were elected. A total of 275,809,182 or 82.41% of the Company’s issued and outstanding shares were represented at the Meeting.

Shareholder Engagement

During this year’s proxy outreach, NOVAGOLD placed calls to shareholders owning 50,000-plus shares who collectively hold approximately 89.92% of the Company’s issued and outstanding common shares entitled to vote at the Meeting. Year-over-year the input received from shareholders has helped shape and improve the Company’s governance and compensation practices.

Shareholder Voting Results

The shareholders voted on the following matters at this year’s Meeting:

Proposal 1 – Election of Directors

The nominees listed in NOVAGOLD’s Management Information Circular were elected as Directors of the Company. Detailed results of the votes are set out below:

Proposal 1Outcome of the
Vote
Votes by Ballot
Election of Directors Votes ForVotes Withheld
Dr. Elaine Dorward-KingCarried239,986,738
(93.96%)		15,404,215
(6.03%)
Dr. Diane GarrettCarried254,240,686
(99.54%)		1,150,267
(0.45%)
Dr. Thomas KaplanCarried253,729,241
(99.34%)		1,661,712
(0.65%)
Hume KyleCarried253,542,768
(99.27%)		1,848,185
(0.72%)
Gregory LangCarried254,727,047
(99.74%)		663,906
(0.25%)
Kalidas MadhavpeddiCarried217,206,485
85.04%		38,184,468
(14.95%)
Kevin McArthurCarried251,050,731
(98.30%)		4,340,222
(1.69%)
Daniel Muñiz-QuintanillaCarried240,152,210
(94.03%)		15,238,743
(5.96%)
Ethan SchuttCarried254,459,505
(99.63%)		931,448
(0.36%)
Dawn WhitakerCarried250,162,356
(97.95%)		5,228,597
(2.04%)


Proposal 2 – Appointment of Auditors

The vote was carried for the Appointment of the Auditors, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP. The votes received by ballot were as follows:

Votes For270,813,41898.18%
Votes Withheld4,995,7641.81%


Proposal 3 – Advisory Approval of Executive Compensation (“Say-on-Pay”)

The vote was carried on the Say-On-Pay Advisory Vote. The votes received by ballot were as follows:

Votes For180,443,86070.65%
Votes Against73,007,16428.58%
Abstentions1,939,9290.75%


Full details of all proposals are fully described in the Company’s Management Information Circular dated March 24, 2025 available on the Company’s website at www.novagold.com/investors/mic/, on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca, and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov, and the detailed results of voting on each proposal are included in the Report of Voting Results filed on SEDAR+ and in the 8-K filed on EDGAR.

The Annual General Meeting of Shareholders webcast and corporate presentation are available on NOVAGOLD’s website under Presentations.

NOVAGOLD Contacts:
Mélanie Hennessey
Vice President, Corporate Communications

Frank Gagnon
Manager, Investor Relations

1-604-669-6227 or 1-866-669-6227


