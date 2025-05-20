NOVAGOLD Announces Election of Directors and Voting Results from 2025 Virtual Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

A total of 275,809,182 or 82.41% of the Company’s issued and outstanding shares were represented at the Meeting

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NOVAGOLD RESOURCES INC. (“NOVAGOLD” or the “Company”) (NYSE American, TSX: NG) is pleased to announce the detailed voting results on the items of business considered at its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on May 15, 2025 (the “Meeting”). All proposals were approved and all director nominees were elected. A total of 275,809,182 or 82.41% of the Company’s issued and outstanding shares were represented at the Meeting.

Shareholder Engagement

During this year’s proxy outreach, NOVAGOLD placed calls to shareholders owning 50,000-plus shares who collectively hold approximately 89.92% of the Company’s issued and outstanding common shares entitled to vote at the Meeting. Year-over-year the input received from shareholders has helped shape and improve the Company’s governance and compensation practices.

Shareholder Voting Results

The shareholders voted on the following matters at this year’s Meeting:

Proposal 1 – Election of Directors

The nominees listed in NOVAGOLD’s Management Information Circular were elected as Directors of the Company. Detailed results of the votes are set out below:

Proposal 1 Outcome of the

Vote

Votes by Ballot Election of Directors Votes For Votes Withheld Dr. Elaine Dorward-King Carried 239,986,738

(93.96%) 15,404,215

(6.03%) Dr. Diane Garrett Carried 254,240,686

(99.54%) 1,150,267

(0.45%) Dr. Thomas Kaplan Carried 253,729,241

(99.34%) 1,661,712

(0.65%) Hume Kyle Carried 253,542,768

(99.27%) 1,848,185

(0.72%) Gregory Lang Carried 254,727,047

(99.74%) 663,906

(0.25%) Kalidas Madhavpeddi Carried 217,206,485

85.04% 38,184,468

(14.95%) Kevin McArthur Carried 251,050,731

(98.30%) 4,340,222

(1.69%) Daniel Muñiz-Quintanilla Carried 240,152,210

(94.03%) 15,238,743

(5.96%) Ethan Schutt Carried 254,459,505

(99.63%) 931,448

(0.36%) Dawn Whitaker Carried 250,162,356

(97.95%) 5,228,597

(2.04%)



Proposal 2 – Appointment of Auditors

The vote was carried for the Appointment of the Auditors, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP. The votes received by ballot were as follows:

Votes For 270,813,418 98.18% Votes Withheld 4,995,764 1.81%



Proposal 3 – Advisory Approval of Executive Compensation (“Say-on-Pay”)

The vote was carried on the Say-On-Pay Advisory Vote. The votes received by ballot were as follows:

Votes For 180,443,860 70.65% Votes Against 73,007,164 28.58% Abstentions 1,939,929 0.75%





Full details of all proposals are fully described in the Company’s Management Information Circular dated March 24, 2025 available on the Company’s website at www.novagold.com/investors/mic/, on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca, and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov, and the detailed results of voting on each proposal are included in the Report of Voting Results filed on SEDAR+ and in the 8-K filed on EDGAR.

The Annual General Meeting of Shareholders webcast and corporate presentation are available on NOVAGOLD’s website under Presentations.

