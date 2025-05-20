Nearfield Instruments and Singapore’s A*STAR IME Sign Research Collaboration Agreement to Advance Semiconductor Metrology Solutions for AI and Advanced Packaging Era

SINGAPORE, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nearfield Instruments, a leader in advanced semiconductor metrology, and the A*STAR Institute of Microelectronics (A*STAR IME) of Singapore, today have signed a multi-year research collaboration agreement to drive innovation in semiconductor metrology technologies.

By leveraging Nearfield Instruments’ expertise in high-precision metrology and A*STAR IME’s cutting-edge semiconductor research, the partnership will accelerate the development of advanced metrology solutions that enable efficient AI chip production.

The rapid rise of AI is driving an explosive demand for compute power, presenting opportunities for innovation in semiconductor technology. As traditional semiconductor scaling reaches its limits, the industry is turning to heterogeneous integration—the advanced packaging of different types of chips into a single system—to achieve exceptional compute performance and enhanced energy efficiency. This shift introduces greater complexity in manufacturing and underscores the critical importance of process control and precision metrology to ensure production yield and efficiency.

"AI is changing everything but its success depends on compute efficiency as well as manufacturing efficiency,” said Hamed Sadeghian, CEO of Nearfield Instruments. “Nearfield enables the AI revolution by providing the metrology solutions needed to tackle the challenges of heterogeneous integration, with a specific focus on hybrid bonding. By ensuring precision and reliability, we help manufacturers scale AI chips efficiently, improve yields, and reduce energy waste. Our collaboration with A*STAR IME strengthens our ability to develop breakthrough solutions for the future of AI-driven computing.”

“A*STAR IME works closely with industry partners to translate research into impactful solutions for the global semiconductor industry. Our collaboration with Nearfield Instruments will drive innovation in metrology, to achieve the high yield and energy-efficient manufacturing of AI and high-performance computing chips,” said Terence Gan, Executive Director of A*STAR IME.

This collaboration aligns with Singapore’s continuous efforts to strengthen its semiconductor industry through strategic partnerships with global technology leaders. “This partnership highlights Singapore’s commitment to support cutting-edge semiconductor process control research, critical for the development of next generation semiconductors used in applications such as AI,” said Mr Chang Chin Nam, Senior Vice President and Head of Semiconductors, Singapore Economic Development Board. “We welcome Nearfield’s activities in Singapore and look forward to further research and supply chain collaborations within Singapore’s growing semiconductor ecosystem.”

About Nearfield Instruments

Nearfield Instruments is a leading provider of advanced metrology solutions for the semiconductor industry. Specializing in high-precision measurement technologies, Nearfield plays a critical role in enabling the process control required for next-generation AI chips and heterogeneous integration. As part of its global expansion, Nearfield has established Nearfield Singapore, an innovation and service hub dedicated to supporting semiconductor manufacturers across Southeast Asia.

For more information, visit www.nearfieldinstruments.com.

About A*STAR

The Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR) is Singapore's lead public sector R&D agency. Through open innovation, we collaborate with our partners in both the public and private sectors to benefit the economy and society. As a Science and Technology Organisation, A*STAR bridges the gap between academia and industry. Our research creates economic growth and jobs for Singapore, and enhances lives by improving societal outcomes in healthcare, urban living, and sustainability. A*STAR plays a key role in nurturing scientific talent and leaders for the wider research community and industry. A*STAR’s R&D activities span biomedical sciences to physical sciences and engineering, with research entities primarily located in Biopolis and Fusionopolis. For ongoing news, visit www.a-star.edu.sg.

Follow A*STAR on Facebook | LinkedIn | Instagram | YouTube | TikTok

