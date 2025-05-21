FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC Continues Lead Plaintiff Search for Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (IOVA) Securities Fraud Class Action

NEW YORK and NEW ORLEANS, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors with losses in excess of $100,000 that they have until July 15, 2025 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (“Iovance” or the “Company”) (NasdaqGM: IOVA), if they purchased the Company’s securities between May 9, 2024 and May 8, 2025, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California.

Serving as Lead Plaintiff in the Action

Investors with significant losses may choose to serve in a leadership role to oversee the prosecution of an action. If you are selected lead plaintiff you have the ability to select lead counsel and to direct the litigation, help set the case strategy and become involved in settlement discussions.

If you purchased securities of Iovance and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgm-iova/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by July 15, 2025 .

About the Lawsuit

Iovance and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On May 8, 2025, the Company announced its 1Q 2025 financial results, disclosing a quarterly total product revenue of $49.3M, a significant decline from the prior quarter’s $73.7M, as well as a 40% cut to its full fiscal year 2025 total product revenue guidance from a range of $450M - $475M to $250M - $300M. Further, the Company revealed it was “revising full-year 2025 revenue guidance to reflect recent launch dynamics” of Amtagvi and that “[t]he updated forecast considers experience with ATC [authorized treatment center] growth trajectories and treatment timelines for new ATCs.”

On this news, the price of Iovance’s shares fell 44.8%, from $1.42 per share to close at $1.75 per share on May 9, 2025, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The case is Farberov v. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc., et al., Case No. 25-cv-4199.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation's premier boutique securities litigation law firms.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

