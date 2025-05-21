CoinShares Expands XBT Provider Platform with Seven New Physical Crypto ETPs

May 21, 2025 | SAINT HELIER, Jersey | CoinShares International Limited ("CoinShares'' or "the Group") (Nasdaq Stockholm: CS; US OTCQX: CNSRF), a leading global investment company specializing in digital assets with over $6 billion in AUM, announces the expansion of its Swedish XBT Provider Platform with the launch of seven new physically-backed crypto Exchange Traded Products (ETPs).

CoinShares is leveraging its well-established and respected Swedish platform, CoinShares XBT Provider AB, to offer investors access to new digital assets with best-in-class structuration, cost-effective management fees, and staking rewards for proof-of-stake cryptocurrencies. Each product employs physical replication, meaning the underlying cryptocurrencies purchased and directly held in a regulated custodian.

The seven new products, all denominated and traded in SEK and listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, include:

Name Management Fees Staking Reward CoinShares XBT Litecoin 1.50% p.a. Not a proof of stake crypto CoinShares XBT Chainlink 1.50% p.a. Not a proof of stake crypto CoinShares XBT Polkadot Reduced to 0.00% p.a. 5.0% p.a. CoinShares XBT Solana Reduced to 0.00% p.a. 3.0% p.a. CoinShares XBT Cardano Reduced to 0.00% p.a. 2.0% p.a. CoinShares XBT XRP 1.50% p.a. Not a proof of stake crypto CoinShares XBT Uniswap 1.50% p.a. Not a proof of stake crypto

Jean-Marie Mognetti, CEO of CoinShares, commented on the launch: "We are glad to reinvigorate the CoinShares XBT Provider platform, which made history as the world's first open-ended crypto ETP when created in 2015 and subsequently acquired by CoinShares in 2016. With this product extension, we're enabling Swedish investors to access an expanded range of tokens through a pioneering and time-tested crypto ETP platform. The XBT Provider platform has consistently demonstrated its reliability and has become the trusted choice for Swedish investors seeking exposure to digital assets.

This expansion represents our commitment to developing the Swedish market, providing institutional-grade investment vehicles that can help bridge the adoption gap that currently exists compared to other European markets. By offering these innovative products on a trusted platform, we aim to accelerate digital asset integration within Sweden's sophisticated financial ecosystem."

“We are happy to see CoinShares expand their offering on our markets. The demand for ETPs is continuing to grow and this is an important step for the Swedish market in meeting that demand. With a broader range of locally listed ETPs, we give investors the opportunity to take advantage of cost-effective, transparent investment opportunities.” says Adam Kostyál, President, Nasdaq Stockholm

About CoinShares

CoinShares is a leading global digital asset manager that delivers a broad range of financial services across investment management, trading and securities to a wide array of clients that includes corporations, financial institutions and individuals. Founded in 2013, the firm is headquartered in Jersey, with offices in France, Stockholm, the UK, and the US. CoinShares is regulated in Jersey by the Jersey Financial Services Commission, in France by the Autorité des marchés financiers, in the US by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority. CoinShares is publicly listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker CS and the OTCQX under the ticker CNSRF.

