IBA and PET Pharm Bio sign contract to install a Cyclone® IKON in Taiwan

The Cyclone® IKON is IBA’s high energy and high-capacity cyclotron which offers the largest energy spectrum for the production of PET and SPECT isotopes from 13 MeV to 30 MeV

Louvain-La-Neuve, Belgium, May 21, 2025 – IBA (Ion Beam Applications S.A., EURONEXT), the world leader in particle accelerator technology and the world’s leading provider of radiopharmaceutical production solutions, announces it has signed a contract with PET Pharm Bio to install a PET and SPECT isotopes production center in Taipei, Taiwan. PET Pharm Bio is a manufacturer and provider of medical isotopes used for oncology diagnosis and therapy.

The radioisotopes production center will be equipped with a Cyclone® IKON and will include beam lines, solid targets for SPECT and PET isotopes, as well as radiochemistry solutions. The new PET Pharm Bio radiopharmacy will also benefit from IBA IntegraLab® design and third parties integration services ensuring the full GMP compliance of this production center.

This new GMP radiopharmacy will be used to produce novel radiopharmaceuticals for applications in theranostics and targeted therapies, including Germanium-68 (used for Germanium-68/Gallium-68 generators), Iodine-123, Thalium-201, Zirconium-89 and Copper-64.

The typical end-user price for a Cyclone® IKON solution is between EUR 10 and 15 million, depending on options and associated equipment.

John Yang, Chairman of PET Pharm Bio Taiwan R.O.C., said: “With IBA Cyclone® IKON 30 MeV as the backbone, which makes the production of numerous theranostic radiopharmaceuticals possible, PET Pharm Bio will be quickly propelled into a new territory previously not existing in Taiwan and Southeast Asia. As the largest radiopharmaceutical GMP manufacturer in Taiwan, partnering with IBA elevates us to the rank of developers of innovative radiopharmaceuticals targeting not only markets in Taiwan, but globally.”

Charles Kumps, President of IBA RadioPharma Solutions, added: “We are pleased to partner with PET Pharm Bio and support them in their ambition to produce and deliver key radiopharmaceuticals to advance nuclear medicine applications in the region. There are a growing number of clinical trials and an increase in new radiotherapeutic molecule developments, with many companies recognizing the great potential of theranostics. The acquisition of IBA’s Cyclone® IKON solution will enable PET Pharm Bio to leverage a versatile and high-power system at minimal running costs.”

About PET Pharm Bio Taiwan R.O.C.

Since its establishment in year 2011, PET Pharm Bio has been dedicated to the research, development, and production of radiopharmaceuticals, providing high-quality medical solutions to patients nationwide. We strive to be the best partner for nuclear medicine physicians and patients alike. Our vision is to advance precision diagnosis and treatment in nuclear medicine, improve patient health, and become a leader in the radiopharmaceutical field both in Taiwan and globally. With innovation, quality, and service at our core, we are committed to driving the future of radiopharmaceuticals forward.

About IBA

IBA (Ion Beam Applications S.A.) is the world leader in particle accelerator technology. The company is the leading supplier of equipment and services in the fields of proton therapy, considered as the most advanced form of radiation therapy available today, as well as industrial sterilization, radiopharmaceuticals and dosimetry. The company, based in Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, employs approximately 2,100 people worldwide. IBA is a certified B Corporation (B Corp) meeting the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance.

IBA is listed on the pan-European stock exchange EURONEXT (IBA: Reuters IBAB.BR and Bloomberg IBAB.BB).

More information can be found at: www.iba-worldwide.com

