Sterling Trading Tech and eflow Global launch webinar series on risk management in volatile markets

CHICAGO and LONDON, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sterling Trading Tech (Sterling), a leading global provider of technology in order management, risk and margin, and trading, and eflow Global (eflow), an award-winning regulatory compliance technology vendor, today announced the launch of a joint webinar series focused on preparing firms for volatile markets.

The series, Lines of Defense: A Modern Risk Playbook, will feature short, informative sessions designed to help firms better understand how to navigate market uncertainty. Each webinar will highlight how Sterling and eflow’s combined solutions reduce operational workloads, lower the risk of human error, eliminate manual processes, and provide scalable, cost-effective infrastructure to support financial institutions during periods of fast-moving market volatility.

This collaborative effort reflects Sterling and eflow’s shared commitment to helping firms modernize their risk management and compliance frameworks through practical, technology-driven strategies. As ongoing geo-political, economic and societal change increases the likelihood of market volatility that will test operational resilience, Sterling and eflow aim to provide actionable insights that firms can immediately leverage.

Said Sterling Trading Tech President & CEO Jen Nayar: “Supporting our clients through changing market conditions is at the core of what we do. By partnering with eflow, we are delivering a focused educational series to help firms strengthen their operations, enhance their risk management practices, and better position themselves for what’s next.”

eflow Global CEO Ben Parker added, “Volatile markets demand robust, scalable solutions. Through this series, we are offering firms clear, practical guidance on how to build greater resilience into their regulatory operations. We are excited to partner with Sterling to deliver these timely insights to the market.”

The first webinar in the series will take place in June 2025, with additional sessions planned through July. Registration details can be accessed through this link here.

-END-

About Sterling Trading Tech

Sterling Trading Tech (Sterling) is a leading provider of professional trading technology solutions for the global equities, equity options, futures, fixed income, mutual funds, FX and crypto markets. With over 100 clients including leading brokers, clearing firms, and prop groups in over 20 countries, Sterling provides solutions tailored to clients’ needs. Sterling is committed to providing fast, stable technology along with outstanding customer service.

About eflow Global

Founded in 2004, eflow Global provides financial firms with technology solutions to help them comply with their regulatory requirements in a more streamlined, efficient and robust way. It offers award-winning solutions for market abuse surveillance, best execution, transaction-cost analysis, transaction reporting and eComms surveillance. The company currently services over 130 clients across five continents, providing both buy-side and sell-side firms with highly configurable digital tools that are designed to keep them compliant and competitive in this ever-changing regulatory landscape.

Media Contacts

Wendy Chan

The Realization Group for Sterling Trading Tech

wendy.chan@therealizationgroup.com

+1 646 535 8899

Rosie Lane

CommsCo for eflow Global

rlane@thecommsco.com

+44 7770 239888