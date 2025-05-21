UAV Satellite Communication Market to Grow USD 10.79 Billion by 2032 | SNS Insider

Austin, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UAV Satellite Communication Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider Report, “The UAV Satellite Communication Market was valued at USD 6.21 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 10.79 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6.38% over the forecast period 2024-2032.”

Next-Gen Connectivity Driving the Future of UAV SATCOM Operations

The global UAV Satellite Communication (SATCOM) market is experiencing rapid expansion, driven by the increasing demand for reliable, high-bandwidth connectivity across diverse applications such as defense, logistics, agriculture, and disaster management. As UAV deployments continue to rise, especially in remote or hostile environments, the need for real-time data transmission and secure communication has become paramount. Military operations such as reconnaissance, border surveillance, and emergency response are increasingly reliant on SATCOM technology. commercial UAVs are also adopting these systems to improve operational efficiency. The U.S. UAV Satellite Communication Market is estimated to be USD 1.68 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.85%.

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Inmarsat (SwiftBroadband)

(SwiftBroadband) Viasat Inc. (VR-12 Ku-band Antenna System)

(VR-12 Ku-band Antenna System) Iridium Communications Inc. (Iridium Certus)

(Iridium Certus) Hughes Network Systems (Hughes 9450-C10 BGAN Terminal)

(Hughes 9450-C10 BGAN Terminal) SES S.A . (O3b mPOWER)

. (O3b mPOWER) Thales Group (FlytLINK Certus 200)

(FlytLINK Certus 200) Cobham Aerospace Communications (AVIATOR UAV 200)

(AVIATOR UAV 200) L3Harris Technologies (Lynx UAV SATCOM)

(Lynx UAV SATCOM) Honeywell Aerospace (JetWave MCX SATCOM)

(JetWave MCX SATCOM) General Dynamics Mission Systems (TACLANE-FLEX)

(TACLANE-FLEX) Northrop Grumman (Freedom Radio SATCOM System)

(Freedom Radio SATCOM System) Airbus Defence and Space (Proteus UAV SATCOM)

(Proteus UAV SATCOM) SpaceX (Starlink for Government)

(Starlink for Government) Blue Sky Network (SkyLink 7100)

(SkyLink 7100) Orbit Communications Systems (MPT 30WG Airborne SATCOM Terminal).

UAV Satellite Communication Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 6.21 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 10.79 Billion CAGR CAGR of 6.38% From 2024 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments • By UAV Type (Fixed-wing, Rotary-wing, Hybrid)

• By Component (Transceivers, Antennas, Modems, Power amplifiers, Others)

• By Application (Military & defense, Civil & commercial, Government, Others) Key Drivers • Rising Demand for Reliable UAV Satellite Communication Drives Market Growth in Multiple Sectors Worldwide.



• Expansion of Civil and Commercial UAV Applications Drives Demand for Advanced Satellite Communication Systems.

Advancements in component miniaturization, including antennas and transceivers, are making SATCOM solutions more compact, efficient, and affordable for small and large UAVs alike. The U.S. market, bolstered by initiatives like SpaceX’s Star Shield program and increased investment in low Earth orbit satellite networks, is leading global development. These factors collectively position SATCOM as a vital enabler for the future of UAV operations worldwide.

UAV Satellite Communication Market Trends by Type, Component, and Application

By UAV Type

In 2023, the fixed-wing UAV segment led the UAV satellite communication market with a 47.3% share, driven by its superior aerodynamic efficiency, long-range capabilities, and endurance ideal for military surveillance, border patrol, and strategic reconnaissance missions. These UAVs are typically used in beyond-visual-line-of-sight (BVLOS) operations, heavily relying on satellite communications for real-time data transmission and long-distance control.

The hybrid UAV segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2024 to 2032. Hybrid UAV technology combines the takeoff/landing capabilities of rotatory wing UAVs with the extended and flight endurance of fixed-wing by providing a flexible and efficient hybrid UAV that can cover a greater range of military and civil applications such as natural disaster response, infrastructure surveillance, and long distance transport bringing them new markets across the world.

By Component

In 2023, transceivers accounted for 36.1% of total revenue in the UAV satellite communication market, as they play a key role in creating and maintaining the communication links between UAVs and satellites. The subsystems are critical for instant data transfer, navigation, and control, namely in BVLOS activities such as military and surveillance missions.

From 2024 to 2032, the antenna segment is expected to grow at the highest rate, as a result of an increased adoption for lightweight, compact, and better performing systems. Developments in phased-array and low-profile antennas and the expansion of LEO satellite constellations globally are increasing UAV utility in commercial and defense roles.

By Application

In 2023, the military and defense segment held a dominant 46.5% share of the UAV satellite communication market, owing to increased utilization in monitoring, reconnaissance, border security and tactical operations. SATCOM systems provide on-the-fly, far-reaching management of vital defense resources in out of reach or hostile environments.

From 2024 to 2032, the civil and commercial segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR, as agricultural application of drones are on rise due to their usage in commercial agriculture for in-crop steady spraying, in agriculture for soil & field analysis and soil by software, disaster management, infrastructure and logistics and delivery of hardware and electronics components to individual customers (also in warehouse ).BVLOS operations and support from regulatory bodies is expected to drive the adoption of SATCOM for UAS.

Regional Momentum in UAV SATCOM with North America Leading and Asia Pacific Accelerating

North America dominated the UAV satellite communication market in 2023 with a 35.6% share owing to huge investments for defense modernization, high use of UAVs in military operations and a strong satellite infrastructure. Big defense names such as General Atomics, Northrop Grumman and Lockheed Martin, together with substantial R&D investments, have also reinforced the region’s leading position. For instance, the American military utilizes MQ-9 Reaper drones with SATCOM for reaching the distant lines for ISR missions in a real-time and long distance command and control.

The Asia Pacific region is set to register the highest CAGR from 2024 to 2032 fueled by increasing defense budgets growing commercial UAV demand and investments in SATCOM infrastructure. Countries like China India and Japan are expanding UAV capabilities across sectors. Notably India’s GAGAN system enhances satellite-based navigation for both civil aviation and UAV applications supporting growing needs in surveillance agriculture and disaster management.

Recent Developments:

In May 2024, Iridium and Blue Sky Network are providing satellite connectivity for Chevron’s AiRanger UAS pipeline surveillance, following the FAA’s first-ever BVLOS waiver granted to American Aerospace Technologies, enabling beyond visual line of sight operations with onboard detect and avoid systems.

In Nov 2024, Thales launched CoastShield, an AI-powered modular coastal surveillance system offering real-time monitoring up to 100 nautical miles, integrating advanced sensors like CoastWatcher radar and UAVs to enhance maritime situational awareness and threat detection.

