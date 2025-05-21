IDEX Biometrics ASA: Approved prospectus – 21 May 2025

Reference is made to the stock exchange announcements issued by IDEX Biometrics ASA (the "Company") on 11 March and 11 April 2025 regarding the successful loan financing of NOK 30 million and the subsequent conversion of such debt to shares in the Company at a subscription price of NOK 0.01 per share, resulting in the issuance of 3,000,000,000 new shares ("Debt Conversion” and “Debt Conversion Shares"), the subsequent offering of up to 600,000,000 new shares at a subscription price equal to the subscription price in the Debt Conversion ("Subsequent Offering" and the "Offer Shares"), and the amendment of a certain senior convertible bond (the "Convertible Bond") issued by an affiliate of Heights Capital Management ("Heights") to the Company, whereby, among other things, the principal amount of the Convertible Bond was reduced to an aggregate principal amount of NOK 49,980,000.

The listing of the Debt Conversion Shares, the Subsequent Offering and the listing of the Offer Shares remain subject to approval of a prospectus ("Prospectus") by the Financial Supervisory Authority of Norway ("FSA"), and the subsequent publication of such Prospectus by the Company. Further, the future listing of shares that may be issued by the Company upon conversion of the Convertible Bond (the conversion price currently being NOK 0.065, but which conversion price is subject to customary adjustment provisions) also remains subject to approval and publication of a Prospectus.

The FSA has today approved the Prospectus. As a result of the above, the subscription period for the Subsequent Offering starts on 22 May 2025 and expires on 5 June 2025 at 16:30 CET. For further information on the Subsequent Offering, please refer to the Prospectus.

Further, by reason of the approval and publication of the Prospectus, the Debt Conversion Shares will be transferred to the Company’s ordinary ISIN and be admitted to trading on Oslo Børs.

The Prospectus is enclosed with this announcement. It will also be available in electronic format at www.idexbiometrics.com/investors/share-information/prospectuses .

Printed copies of the Prospectus may be obtained free of charge at the office of IDEX Biometrics ASA, Dronning Eufemias gate 16, NO-0191 Oslo, Norway, telephone +47 6783 9119 or by e-mail: companysecretary@idexbiometrics.com.

Arctic Securities AS acts as financial advisor and bookrunner in connection with the Subsequent Offering (the "Manager"). Ræder Bing advokatfirma AS acts as the Company's legal advisor.

