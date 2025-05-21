ZeroBiometrics Unveils Breakthrough in AI Agent Security with Human-Bound Cryptographic Authentication

SAN FRANCISCO, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a major leap forward for digital trust and AI governance, ZeroBiometrics has announced a groundbreaking innovation that securely links AI agents to real human identities using its proprietary, template-less biometric cryptographic technology. This advancement addresses one of the most urgent challenges in the AI age: ensuring that autonomous agents act with verifiable, human-authorized intent.

The new system allows AI agents—ranging from trading bots to autonomous customer support systems—to carry out transactions within strict, pre-defined limits, as enumerated in certificates issued by a biometrically-backed Certificate Authority. Humans are issued root or intermediate certificates via ZeroBiometrics’ privacy-preserving biometric authentication platform, which cryptographically verifies individuals in real time without storing or transmitting biometric templates. That person can issue end-entity certificates to AI Agents to allow them to act within a scoped set of capabilities and participate in a cryptographically verifiable digital identity framework. Certificates can extend an individual’s own identity, or can extend an organization’s identity.

“AI agents are becoming more powerful, but without trust anchors, they can be hijacked or abused,” said Alfred Chan, CEO of ZeroBiometrics. “Our technology ensures that every AI action can be traced to a real, authenticated person—who approved it, scoped it, and can revoke it.”

The solution leverages open standards and technology that underpins the internet today. It supports transactional controls such as time limits, financial caps, functional scopes, and revocable keys, and integrates easily into decentralized ledgers or enterprise PKI infrastructures. This positions ZeroBiometrics as a key enabler of safe AI deployment in finance, healthcare, logistics, and government applications.

By binding digital autonomy to real-world accountability, ZeroBiometrics isn’t just securing AI—it’s redefining digital authority for the post-password and Agentic AI driven world.