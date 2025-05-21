Perforating Gun Global Markets 2025-2030 with SLB, Baker Hughes, Halliburton, NOV, and Weatherford Dominating

Dublin, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Perforating Gun Market by Gun Type (Through Tubing Hollow Carrier & Exposed, Wireline Conveyed Casing, TCP), Well Type (Horizontal, Vertical), Depth (Up to 3,000 ft, 3,001-8,000 ft, above 8,000 ft), Pressure, Application, Region - Global Forecast to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The perforating gun market is projected to escalate from USD 1.19 billion in 2025 to a notable USD 1.48 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.5% over the forecast period. The relentless global energy demand, spurred by industrial expansions, burgeoning transportation networks, and urbanization, intensifies the pressure on oil and gas producers to amplify supply.

The market is predominantly controlled by global players, with SLB, Baker Hughes, Halliburton, NOV, and Weatherford leading the charge.

By application, the onshore segment is projected to be the fastest growing market during the forecast period.

Within the market, perforating gun applications are bifurcated into offshore and onshore segments. Cutting-edge perforating technologies are enhancing the efficacy and precision of well completion in onshore oil fields. Modern reservoir targeting empowers operators to efficiently reach reservoirs through Wireless Completion and TCP systems. Production in unconventional onshore formations like shale and tight oil achieves peak efficiency via methods that minimize formation damage and enhance reservoir interaction. Recent advances with wireless technology and electronic firing components allow remote system activation and monitoring, optimizing both safety and cost-effectiveness in onshore operations.

By pressure, the high-pressure well segment is anticipated to garner the largest market share during the forecast period.

High-pressure segments hold significant hydrocarbon volumes under immense pressure, posing vast production opportunities. Performance-optimized perforating guns are key to accessing high-pressure reserves, ensuring precise perforations under challenging conditions. This capability yields optimal initial production rates and improved long-term recovery while minimizing geological damage.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the second fastest region in the perforating gun market.

The region is poised to be the second fastest in the market from 2025-2030, driven by governmental endorsements and favorable policies stimulating upstream oil & gas enterprises. India's HELP and China's licensing initiatives enhance exploration, allowing domestic and international operators meaningful access to potential reserves, thereby boosting market demand.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 233 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $1.19 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1.48 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.5% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Surging Industrialization, Urbanization, and Rising Living Standards in Emerging Economies

Growing Need For Maximizing Production Potential of Mature Oil and Gas Fields Through Re-Perforation

Restraints

Fluctuating Oil Prices

Lack of Standardization

Opportunities

Re-Perforation of Old Wells

Digitalization and Automation

Challenges

Safety Risks Associated With Handling, Transporting, and Deploying Explosive Charges in Oil & Gas Wells

High Operational Costs

Case Study Analysis

Hunting Titan Introduced H-4 Internal Orienting Perforating System That Ensured Reliability and Accuracy in Horizontal Well Completions

Expro's Argentina Team Introduced Gravity-Assisted, Self-Orienting Gun System To Achieve Reliable 0 Orientation

Gr Energy Services Partnered With Wellmatics To Design and Deploy Custom-Engineered Perforating Gun System That Minimized Human Error Risks and Significantly Reduced Misfire Occurrences

